The following are Hawkeye Community College summer graduates and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by city and state.
Key: AA Associate of Arts; AAA Associate of Applied Arts; AAS Associate of Applied Science; AS Associate of Science; CERT Certificate; DIPL Diploma; H Honors (3.5-3.74); HH High Honors (GPA 3.75-3.99); PH Presidential Honors (GPA 4.0)
Clarksville: Audrina Albrecht, Respiratory Care, AAS; Ethan Schmidt, Heating and Air Conditioning, DIPL, HH
Denver: Kaitlin Beaumont, Liberal Arts, AA; Jonathen Johnson, CNC Machining Technology, DIPL; Conlee Lyons, Liberal Arts, AA, H; Hannah Mihm, Practical Nursing, DIPL; Jennifer Mobley, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS, H; Adam Smith, Natural Resources Aide, CERT, and Natural Resources Management, AAS; Cole Staudt, Landscape and Turf Management, DIPL, H
Fairbank: Madelyn Clendenen, Respiratory Care, AAS ; Jason Even, Physical Therapist Assistant, AAS; Heather Meinecke, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS, H; Amanda Morris, Medical Laboratory Technology, AAS; Ayla Reese, Emergency Medical Services, AAS, H
Janesville: Taylor Steiner, Network Administration and Engineering, AAS
Nashua: Dominique Griffin, Medical Assistant, DIPL; Bailey Weiss, Liberal Arts, AS
Readlyn: Brendon Brown, CNC Machining Technology, DIPL, H; Christopher Hess, Physical Therapist Assistant, AAS, HH
Shell Rock: Claire Emerson, Associate Degree Nursing, AAS; Eric Holden, Medical Laboratory Technology, AAS; Emily Orth, Liberal Arts, AA; Kayla Steinberg, Liberal Arts, AA
Sumner: Jordon Jacobson, Liberal Arts, AA
Waverly: Malea Dismore, Medical Assistant DIPL H
Kurt Fay Physical Therapist Assistant AAS
Carter Froelich CNC Machining Technology, DIPL; Jordan Hay, Liberal Arts, AA; Seth Johnson, Digital Mass Media, AAA; Shelby Johnson, Physical Therapist Assistant, AAS; Katie Rosendahl, Web Programming & Development, AAS, HH; Colin Wiltse, CNC Machining & Tool Making Technology, AAS; Michelle Sorge, Medical Assistant, DIPL, HH