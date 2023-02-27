Voters in Hawkeye Community College’s 10-county service area will be asked to approve a $35 million bond issue on Tuesday, March 7. The bond will address our community needs: expand vocational and career education including skilled trades and apprenticeship programs, expand law enforcement training, and increase STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education for middle and high school students.
Since an existing levy is ending, this measure will not result in an increase in Hawkeye’s property tax rate. For the owner of a $100,000 home, it will cost approximately $1.20 per month or $14.40 a year. Community colleges do not receive state funding for the construction or major renovation of their buildings, and issuing general obligation bonds is the primary funding mechanism.
If approved by voters, funding would be used to renovate and expand an existing building to create a skilled trades and apprenticeship center, add a STEM learning center with interactive technology or augmented reality for middle and high school students.
Registered voters can vote early and in-person through Monday, March 6, at 4:30 p.m. at their local county auditor’s office. On Election Day, Tuesday, March 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their voting location using the State of Iowa Find Your Precinct/Polling Place https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx
Registered voters in the following school districts can vote: Allison-Bristow, Aplington-Parkersburg, Cedar Falls, Clarksville, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, East Buchanan. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Hudson, Independence, Janesville, Jesup, Nashua-Plainfield, North Tama County, Sumner, Tripoli, Union Community Wapsie Valley, Waterloo and Waverly-Shell Rock.