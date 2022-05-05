Hawkeye Community College Commencement Ceremony Set for May 6

WATERLOO—The Hawkeye Community College commencement ceremony is set for Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the McLeod Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus, located at 2501 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls. The event recognizes fall 2021, spring 2022, and summer 2022 graduates.
Keynote speaker is Dr. Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education. Lebo was appointed as Director of the Iowa Department of Education in March of 2020. She previously served as Executive Director of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners and as Iowa’s Chief Talent Officer for the Council of Chief State School Officers.
Prior to her work at the state level, she was secondary principal in Grundy Center and an adjunct faculty member in education and leadership at Waldorf University. Lebo was an athletic coach and English instructor at the secondary and postsecondary levels for 17 years and worked in the private sector for five years. Lebo also served on the statewide Teacher Leadership and Compensation Task Force in 2012 and was appointed to the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council in 2017.
Dr. Lebo holds an Ed.D. and Ed.S. both in Educational Administration, a M.A. in English Language and Literature, a B.A. in English Education, and a B.A. in Speech Communication.
A 1990 graduate of Grundy Center High School, Lebo is an advocate of rural revitalization and the importance Iowa’s education system plays in community vitality. She currently resides in Grundy Center with her husband and three children who are all actively involved in their community.
Student speakers will be Aquonn Williams and Princilia Kiabanzawoko. No tickets are necessary to attend the graduation ceremony. Family and friends who are unable to attend can watch live online at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/graduation.