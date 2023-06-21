Hawkeye Community College has joined the national network of businesses designated as a Best Place for Working Parents® business.
Originating in Fort Worth in 2020, the confidential online business self-assessment allows businesses of all sizes to tout innovative practices that are helping today’s working parents provide for their families, and adapt and thrive at work during extraordinary times. The Best Place for Working Parents® assessment highlights only the top 10 research-backed policies proven to benefit working parents and businesses’ bottom line.
While family-friendly policies have a direct impact on working parents, local and national research proves that there is also a serious business case to being family-friendly:
83% of millennials would leave one job for another with stronger family-friendly supports.
Replacing an employee costs an employer six to nine months of that employee’s salary.
Over 60% of working parents said child care issues have caused them to miss work.
Employers lose $13 billion annually due to child care challenges faced by their workforce.
The Best Place for Working Parents® online self-assessment provides a real-time dashboard of how a business fares against other businesses of similar size and industry across each of the top 10 family-friendly practices in their region. Each of the top 10 policies include research on their business ROI and case studies that tell the story of how local businesses’ practices have impacted their productivity, retention, job satisfaction and attraction. The 3-minute self-assessment, real-time dashboard results, and the Best Place for Working Parents® designation for qualifying businesses can be accessed at business.bestplace4workingparents.com.
For more information about employment opportunities at Hawkeye Community College, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/employment.