Hawkeye Community College will host the annual Cedar Valley Manufacturing Conference from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo, Iowa. The theme for this year’s conference is “Manufacturing 4.0: Connecting the Unconnected.”
The Industrial Revolution began when machines replaced hand working, followed by electrical power that increased mass production. The next installment integrated computers and the Internet into the production processes. This last expansion – Industry 4.0 – is a chain of events, or interconnectedness, that allow for machines to sense something, collect information, interpret data, make decisions and trigger actions, all without any human interface. Attend this year’s Manufacturing Conference, and learn how to up your Industry 4.0 game and connect the unconnected in your manufacturing processes.
This year’s Manufacturing Conference will educate and inspire manufacturers in all industries on why the adoption of Industry 4.0 is essential to their future success. For more information or to register, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/manufacturing or call 319-296-4223.