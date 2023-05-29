Hawkeye Community College is launching a new Flooring Installation Apprenticeship program for individuals to gain basic floor covering installation skills.
Flooring installers are in high demand and can find work virtually anywhere. If you’re looking for a career where you can work with your hands, take control of your future and be proud of your work each and every day, there’s no better time to get started.
In this course you'll learn basic floor covering installation that includes both hands-on and classroom training. During the program, you will develop a basic skill set in order to be placed in employment at the advanced beginner level position. Upon program completion, you'll be ready to enter employment and continue your skill development with on-the-job experience.
This Technical College Basic Floor Covering Installation program was created in partnership with International Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), Certified Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) and National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), the recognized certifying and training associations for the floor covering industry.
Classes begin on June 20, 2023, at Hawkeye’s Apprenticeship Annex, 5611 Westminster Drive Suite 6, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Scholarships are available through the Floor Covering Education Foundation.
For more information, call 319-296-2329, ext.3010, or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/flooring.