The Hawkeye Community College Student Art Exhibition will open with a reception and awards presentation on Tuesday, April 11, 6 to 8 p.m. in the library on Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo, Iowa.
The annual exhibition of student works includes pieces from students in Graphic Design, Professional Photography, Digital Mass Media, and Fine Arts programs. Jurist for the art show is Angela Waseskuk, a studio artist in Cedar Falls and fine arts faculty member at the University of Northern Iowa. Waseskuk received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Painting from UNI, and a Master of Fine Arts in Sculpture and Dimensional Studies from New York State College of Ceramics and Alfred University. She has also studied at the Yale Summer School of Art at Yale University.
The show will remain on display in the library through May 3, 2023. Award-winning entries will then have a special summer exhibition June 6-July 27, 2023, at the Hawkeye Art Gallery, located on the third floor of the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St., Waterloo, Iowa.