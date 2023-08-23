Hawkeye Community College will host the annual Cedar Valley Mental Health Summit on Friday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Rd, Waterloo, Iowa.
The theme is Connecting the Whole Body, with sessions focused on physical, mental, and financial health, including Eating Disorders 101, Financial Problems and Mental Health, Pivot Your Health Through Movement, How Mental Illness Can Affect the GI, and Mind-Body Connection: Putting It Together with Purposeful Practice.
The Cedar Valley Mental Health Conference is designed for nurses, EMS professionals, substance abuse counselors, social workers, educators, and other healthcare providers. Attendees can earn continuing education units.
The cost of the conference is $60 per person, which includes continental breakfast, lunch, and snacks. For more information or to register, call 319-296-4290 or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/mental-health-summit.