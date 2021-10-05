Hawkeye Community College will host a hiring fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Health Education and Services Center (HESC) on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
Nearly 50 employers will be on hand to discuss career opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, business and agriculture. The hiring fair is open to the general public. A full list of participating companies can be found at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/hiring-fair.
For more information about this event, contact Hawkeye’s Career Services Center at 319-296-4297 or careerservices@hawkeyecollege.edu.