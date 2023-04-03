The Hawkeye Community College will host Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen for a talk on Monday, April 10, at 11 a.m. in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo, Iowa. The event is free and open to the public.
Cullen is editor of The Storm Lake Times, a family-run weekly newspaper in Storm Lake, Iowa, and author of the book Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper. He rose to national prominence in 2017 when he won the Pulitzer Prize for a series of editorials on agriculture and surface water pollution.
That evening, Hawkeye will also host a screening of the documentary film Storm Lake at 6 p.m. in Tama Hall. In Storm Lake, Cullen and his family fight to unite and inform their rural Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times—even as the paper hangs on by a thread. Twice a week, they work as civic watchdogs to protect their hometown and the legacy of credible journalism, at large—come hell or pandemic.
General admission tickets for the film screening are $10 and can be purchased online at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/artist-series.