WATERLOO–Hawkeye Community College will host the Women’s Leadership and Empowerment Conference on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Rd, Waterloo, Iowa.
Focused on the theme of “Believe, Balance, Build,” the conference will feature two keynote speakers and several breakout sessions on navigating burnout; work-life integration; changing careers; and balancing career, family, and community.
The first keynote, “Navigating Burnout and Stress and Restarting the Conversation,” will be delivered by Ramona Wink with 515 Therapy and Consulting in West Des Moines. In her role as a licensed mental health counselor, Wink combines her innate ability to connect with people with her education and life experience to support her clients as they navigate mental health issues. She has a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Drake University and a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of Iowa. Wink was also recently appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve on the Iowa Board of Behavioral Sciences.
Brittany Todd, entrepreneur and founder of the R.E.S.E.T. Business Conference, will deliver the second keynote, “Stress Relief: Systems and Processes, Work-Life Integration.” Todd has spent the last 12 years building businesses from the ground up: first as a traveling wedding photographer, and now as a business conference founder, Airbnb host, and co-owner of three Sugar Bowl Ice Cream shops. This five-time entrepreneur, mother of three, and wife of 12 years has developed a concept that promotes a “life-work integration” method, as opposed to an often unattainable work-life balance.
This one-day leadership conference is a unique opportunity for women from different industries and backgrounds to come together to discuss issues facing women in business and how they can support one another for a successful and brighter tomorrow.