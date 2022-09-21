WATERLOO–Hawkeye Community College will host the Women’s Leadership and Empowerment Conference on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Rd, Waterloo, Iowa.

Focused on the theme of “Believe, Balance, Build,” the conference will feature two keynote speakers and several breakout sessions on navigating burnout; work-life integration; changing careers; and balancing career, family, and community.