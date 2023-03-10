Today

Generally cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.