Hazel Renner, 83, Cedar Falls, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Home in Greene, Iowa.
Hazel was born July 24, 1939 in Rudy, Arkansas to the late Jasper and Alpha (Richards) Wood. Following her graduation from high school, Hazel moved from the family farm to begin working in the big city of Waterloo. She met and married Robert Renner; they worked on their farm together. The couple was blessed with two sons: Greg and Mark. Sadly Robert passed away 1977. Hazel then met Jack Albright and they entered into common law Marriage where they later had twin daughters Jodie and Joanie. Jack then passed away in 1994 after many years with Hazel. Over the years she worked in many place but lastly she retired from Nestle Beverage Company in 2001.
Hazel is survived by her children: Greg (Michelle) Renner, Mark (Debbie) Renner, Joanie (Ryan) Behnke and Jodie (Seth) Klobassa; step-children: Floyd Albright and Denise (Matt) Boulay; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her step-daughters, Barb Haugen and Sheryl LeGro; daughter-in-law, Lawni Renner; and a step-grandchild.
Hazel’s funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the funeral home; resuming at 9:30 AM until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Committal will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Garden, Cedar Falls. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Red Cross of Iowa at