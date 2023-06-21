Lifting Scotland’s Dinnie Stones to join the ranks of a select few who have conquered the challenge has been a long-held dream for Waverly’s Todd Dralle.
On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, he put a mouthguard in, and, after a period of heavy breathing and intense concentration, he lifted the 733-pound rocks.
On his second try, he held them steady for almost 3 seconds, enough to make it count.
He did it.
He may be the first Iowan to claim that victory.
It bears repeating: Todd Dralle did it, and now his name will officially be added to the record keeping book, featuring the names of the 238 lifters who had accomplished this since the 1860s.
As Todd worked on his focus prior to tackling the rocks that sit outside the Potarch Cafe in the town of Potarch, Aberdeenshire, the tension on site in Scotland transpired in the conference room at the Waverly Public Library, where Todd’s family had gathered for a Facebook Livecast to witness the event.
His mother, Pam Turner and his stepdad, Curt, brought Todd’s son, Calvin, 4. His grandmother, Shirley Bonzer, his aunt, Ann Seggerman and her husband, Rich, were there to cheer him on and be a part of a journey that started at least three years ago, when Todd started actively training for the challenge.
Prior to his departure for Scotland, Todd spoke to Waverly Newspapers at length about his dream and how he imagined it might turn out.
In training, he had lifted 750 pounds, so he was fairly confident he could handle the weight, but was also aware that training for a goal is not the same as being on the mat and doing it in real time.
That’s exactly how it played out.
On his first try, Todd lifted the stones— 318 pounds in his left hand and 414 pounds in his right —but somehow got off balance and the stones moved back and forth, their weight pulling him down. He sat briefly on one of them, realizing that he may have missed the mark.
That did not stop him, in fact, it may have steeled his determination to get it done.
He walked around a bit and after another man lifted the stones successfully, Todd straightened his weight-lifting belt, repositioned his mouthguard and returned to the mat.
Putting his left leg ahead, and breathing heavily, his eyes closed, he gripped the rings that hold the stones, and when his mind and his muscles clicked, he lifted.
Or, as they say, he put the wind under the stones.
For what may have seemed an eternity to him, he held them steady.
“You can do it, you got this!” his aunt, Ann, exclaimed.
“Come on, baby, come on,” grandma Shirley Bonzer kept saying as she watched the hardship of the effort.
A collective sigh of relief marked the moment when he dropped the stones after the victory.
It was a labor of love, one might say–intense, difficult and glorious all at once.
If one were to look just at the stones, they were in tranquil suspension with plenty of air under them.
If one were to look at Todd’s face, while the stones had the wind under them, every muscle strained, almost to a snapping point and his eyes looked like they might pop out of their sockets.
After the lift, Todd told Waverly Newspapers this about the experience:
“It feels like time slows down,” he said. “The lift only takes 3 seconds, but it feels like much longer.
“Not being able to work my way up to the weight made it a lot more challenging. One thing I love about stone lifting and strongman is that there’s a kind of fraternity amongst the lifters. Whether you’re new to the sport or a veteran, everybody is cheering for you to do your best. I had a great time hanging out with the other three lifters, and I felt a real sense of camaraderie. Anyone who joins this sport will find a community that welcomes everyone with open (and muscular) arms.”
The words reflect the images the watch party saw as Todd was going through the moment.
Afterwards, it looked like he was hurting, but beaming, as one would after the accomplishment of a big life goal.
There to support Todd no matter the outcome, the family cheered and clapped at the victory here in Waverly that sounded louder than on the ground in Scotland.
One of the watchers, Todd’s son, Calvin, was the only one who never doubted his dad could conquer the stones. Playing with his set of plastic dinosaurs and occasionally glancing at the TV screen set up in the conference room to transmit the livefeed, Calvin was somewhat confused about why his dad could not see him or hear him.
Here’s why he was sure of his success.
“Because he’s strong,” Calvin said.