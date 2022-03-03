Waverly Head Start will be holding registration from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 at the Waverly Public Library.
Head Start, operated by Northeast Iowa Community Action, is a full day program that offers a safe and nurturing environment while providing fun and active learning. Qualified teachers are eager to partner with families to provide the best possible preschool experience for children who are 3 and 4 years old.
Head Start services are funded by federal and state grants and are free for families who qualify. Transportation is available in some areas. Nutritious meals and snacks are provided by the CACFP program. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Parents are encouraged to bring proof of income and proof of their child’s birthdate.
Additional supportive services are provided through your local Northeast Iowa Community Action Family Service Office. For more information on services available for children and families, please contact the Bremer County Family Service Office at 319-352-4532 or visit www.neicac.org.