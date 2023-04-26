Chill, Babe Candle Co. was inspired by a childhood comfort and love for scents.
For founder and owner Jordan Leadbeater, candles were the string that tied together dozens of homes in different countries. Her mother, originally from New Hampton, led her all over the world while working for the U.S. State Department. Born in Berlin, Germany and living in places such as Tokyo, Austria and Canada, Jordan has found constant peace in familiar scents.
Now settled in New Hampton after living in Canada for many years, Jordan has been able to put on a one-woman show creating, designing, and promoting her own product after not being satisfied by the candle industry.
“Unfortunately, as I got older, candles started giving me splitting headaches within five minutes of lighting one. I stopped lighting candles and oddly enough felt a bit of a void in my life,” she says.
Jordan did not wait around for big box stores to stop using harmful wax and chemicals to fix her problem and immediately began her journey creating headache-free products.
“In March I started testing candles and in September, 2022, Chill, Babe Candle Co. launched online,” she says. “I never thought I would be able to make candles…things weren’t working out in my life the way I wanted them to and all of a sudden, I was thinking ‘why am I not making candles for a living?’ I took that little nudge and ran with it.”
Currently, Chill, Babe Candle Co. offers candles sized 8 ounce, 6 ounce, and 1.5 ounces along with wax melts. With a background in blogging and photography, Jordan has been able to create and sustain a strong social media and web presence. She also designs her own product, set with eco-friendly packaging.
Jordan wanted to be a positive force in the industry, which contributes to tons of waste every year. She formulated her candles with two renewable and biodegradable bases, soy and coconut wax. All boxes, tape, and thank you cards are recyclable along with dissolvable cornstarch packing peanuts.
The time-consuming task of handcrafting candles makes Chill, Babe Candle Co. goods decidedly more personal. Jordan says the monotonous task is highly therapeutic.
“There are multiple steps to making them and then they have to be cured for a week or two before I can sell them to customers,” she says.
Jordan hopes that with her products people feel more at ease with their day to day lives. Incorporating scent therapy into her candles has been an important part of her business.
“The first six candles I made were targeted more towards if you have a rough day, they are a candle you can light and you just put your feet up and chill,” she says.
As someone who advocates for mental health, Jordan talks about how taking time for yourself is important.
“People are striving for perfection, which never ends up coming, so people burn out because there are so many unrealistic expectations that have been set,” she says. With her products, she hopes to be a part of the healing process.
Jordan says that there is no limit on the future aspirations of Chill, Babe Candle Co. She is creating out of her home at the moment, but would love to have retail space and international opportunities one day, although she is currently prioritizing the creation of a wider range of scents.
“I am thinking about the possibility of doing candles inspired by different countries, so it’s like traveling by scent,” she says.
Jordan shares that besides the obvious pro of having an amazing smelling home at all hours, her most prized part of company ownership is the impact it has on people.
“My favorite part is when a customer comes back and tells me how much they love their candle and how relaxed it made them,” she said.
Jordan is excited to broaden her community at this summer’s Waverly farmers market.
“It is really fun to meet new people who are also entrepreneurs because sometimes it can be a bit of a lonely place because you work with yourself, by yourself, for yourself. So it is nice to meet more like-minded people,” she says.