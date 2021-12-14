Heading home from work at a local hospital, Karalynn Brunkhorst of Waverly didn’t expect to experience a ride in the ambulance.
“The paramedics were so calming and so reassuring. They were talking to me the entire time, letting me know what to expect next,” Karalynn recalls.
Her parents, Kris and Bob Brunkhorst, were greeted by the paramedics once arriving at the scene.
“They were the first people to greet us and it was comforting to see them,” Kris shares.
Karalynn had suffered a fractured knuckle, pelvic fractures and some bruising. She is an orthopedic neuro nurse and is usually on the other side of the experience.
“As they were inserting my IV, I asked about the size of the needle they were using!” Karalynn laughed. “It didn’t hurt at all and I wanted to find out the trick.”
Karalynn and her mother Kris stopped by Waverly Health Center to visit with the paramedics and say thank you.
“Healthcare heroes just aren’t recognized enough,” Kris added.
With donuts and coffee in their hands, they entered the all-staff meeting.
“We just wanted to say thank you and let them know how much we appreciated every aspect of our experience,” Karalynn continued.
“She is our walking miracle and the WHC EMS team is a part of that,” Kris stated.
As they finished thanking them and filling the paramedics in on her health, hugs were given.
“It’s moments like this that keep our staff motivated and encouraged to continue helping the public,” added Nick Nedza, WHC Emergency Services Manager. “This is why we do what we do.”