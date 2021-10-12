Brandon and Whittney Franke of Charles City knew something was wrong with their 2-year-old daughter, Zuri, when she spiked a fever.
After a few days of treating it at home and seeing little improvement, they decided to consult a doctor. Unfortunately, their local family clinic is not open on the weekends. This is when they made the decision to travel to the Walk-In Clinic at Waverly Health Center.
“We heard that the Walk-In Clinic at the Waverly Health Center was really good so we decided to go there,” said Whittney. After a short wait time of only 10 minutes, Zuri was seen by Kelsey Masters, ARNP.
“Kelsey was absolutely amazing! She was so kind and was upfront about what she thought was going on,” Whittney said. Zuri had a couple tests done to pinpoint exactly what was wrong. “Kelsey was so good with our daughter! She made it quick.”
Brandon, Whittney and Zuri were sent home to wait for test results. They especially appreciated when Kelsey called them directly, on two separate occasions throughout the afternoon, with results. She was able to answer all of their questions and explain how to move forward with treatment. With the proper guidance, Zuri was back to feeling like her normal self within 24 hours.
“If ever we are in a bind on the weekend again, we will surely be visiting the Waverly Health Center Walk-In Clinic! We were very happy with our service and the staff was amazing!”