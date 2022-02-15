Lynston Souhrada, 13, of Waverly, was vacationing with her family in northern Minnesota in August when the unthinkable happened.
While on the water, Lynston was thrown from her jet ski and the pylon that holds the ski rope caught her leg. The accident caused a long, deep gash on her left calf. Her family said the cut was deep enough to see the muscle in her leg.
Lynston’s family and friends rushed her to the Mayo Clinic emergency room where she was admitted overnight and scheduled for surgery the next day.
When the family returned to Waverly, Lynston started physical therapy (PT) and wound care with Ron Ragsdale, DPT, at Taylor Physical Therapy at Waverly Health Center. They chose Ron because he offers therapy and wound care, allowing Lynston to use one provider for both services.
Ron said Lynston suffered a large laceration in the back of her knee in the area where the knee bends and straightens.
“Due to the location of the injury, the movement of her knee throughout the day added to the pain as it aggravated her injury,” Ron summarized. “Lynston was very brave and worked hard in physical therapy to regain her functional strength and movement.
“Her wound is now healed and she is back to playing sports and doing all the things she loves. She was a lot of fun and we enjoyed having her in our clinic. I am happy she has recovered so well.”
Lynston’s mother, Samantha, says they couldn’t be more grateful for Ron.
“Ron was nothing short of amazing,” Samantha stated. “He taught us how to treat Lynston’s wound at home and was always available to answer our questions. Ron was instrumental in getting Lynston back to athletics as quickly as possible.”
Lynston graduated from PT after four weeks and was finished with wound care the last week of December.
“She has endured a lot of pain over the past five months, part of it from the debridement (removal of damaged tissue) of her wound,” Samantha said. “She is doing great now but will always have a large scar.
“Some will look at it and feel sorry for her. We look at it and are grateful for what it is: a scar on a fully functioning leg.”