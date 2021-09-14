Sam Montague has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) for 42 years.
MS is a chronic, often disabling disease that causes damage to the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Symptoms may be mild, such as numbness in the arms and legs, or severe, such as paralysis or loss of vision.
Because of these symptoms, Sam has taken a few falls. On April 27, she did just that. Lynn, her husband, immediately called 911.
“The ambulance arrived in five minutes. They were very professional and were considerate and aware of Sam’s feelings,” Lynn stated. The crew assessed Sam and then brought her into the emergency department (ED) to get further checked out. Lynn followed in his van.
Sam was slightly dehydrated, had a mild urinary tract infection and was a bit low on sodium.
“Dr. Panhwar and the nurses in the ED were absolutely great,” Lynn said. “They were precise and explained all the information to us and made sure we understood what was going on.”
Sam continues to gain strength and is making improvements each day in her walking.
“We are so very fortunate to have such fine facilities and staff here in Waverly,” Lynn added. “The ambulance crew was so prompt and respectful and the ED staff made everything go so smoothly.”