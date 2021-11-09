Ending summer with a bang. That’s just what 5-year-old Loraine Adams, of Waverly, did.
Throughout the summer, Loraine visited the Shell Rock Aquatic Center almost daily with her mother and sister. While at the pool in late August, her mother, Nichole, briefly turned her head away from Loraine and then heard a bang. Loraine had fallen and bumped her head on the side of the pool.
The lifeguards responded immediately and called first responders. They directed Nichole to take Loraine to the Waverly Health Center emergency department. Once they arrived, they were taken right to an exam room.
“Our nurse, Taylor, was so calming and sweet. I appreciated the time they all took to make sure Loraine was comfortable and I knew what they were doing,” Nichole said.
After tests were run and her wound was stitched up, the family headed home.
“Kate, Karla and Taylor were all so accommodating and we never felt rushed. Lorraine was surprisingly calm and I know it was because of them,” Nichole said.