Centene HQ

Centene Corporation headquarters in Clayton, Missouri.

 Photo via Google Maps

The nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company has agreed to pay Iowa $44.4 million to settle claims that it defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. That makes it the latest state to settle claims that were originally raised in Ohio in 2021.

St. Louis-based Centene agreed to pay the money over claims that its subsidiary, Iowa Total Care, overbilled taxpayers for prescription drugs in transactions handled by a Centene-owned drug middleman, Envolve.

Marty Schladen has been a reporter for decades, working in Indiana, Texas and other places before returning to his native Ohio to work at The Columbus Dispatch in 2017 and coming to the Ohio Capital Journal in 2020. He’s won state and national journalism awards for investigations into utility regulation, public corruption, the environment, prescription drug spending and other matters. This article appeared Dec. 20 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.