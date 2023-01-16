Landers

A house full of healthy boys. That’s what Meghan Landers, of Shell Rock, experiences every day, partially thanks to four successful deliveries at Waverly Health Center (WHC). Sons Kayden, Tegan and Jaydon, now 13, 10, and 7 years old, were born through routine cesarean section deliveries at WHC’s Birthing Center. It wasn’t until the delivery of their fourth son, Taelyn, now 5 years old, that Meghan and her husband had an experience that was anything but routine.

In late December of 2017, following the delivery of Taelyn, her fourth child, Meghan’s blood pressure dramatically increased, causing her liver to start to fail. Meghan’s hospital stay was extended so that she could receive magnesium treatments. “I was comforted by having the familiar faces of the nurses around me.”