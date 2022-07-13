The Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition, working with Iowa State Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County, is pleased to announce that our organizations were awarded a grant for the purpose of promoting & implementing the Color Me Human Reading Challenge (CHRC) project. The award is from the Guernsey Charitable Foundation to serve public libraries in Benton, Blackhawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler Fayette, Grundy and Tama counties.
The Color Me Human Reading Challenge project is required to identify all the public libraries in the 8 counties listed above and distribute one packet of 7 children’s story books that feature characters and stories from diverse ethnic, racial backgrounds. The books are for children ages 4-10 and are written by local authors Ryan Joiner, Tiara Mays & Lamont Muhammad. The authors have also agreed upon request from the participating libraries, to provide “group story time” for children either virtually or in-person. In addition, and while supplies last, libraries will be provided with several Color Me Human buttons to be given to children upon checkout of these titles.
The goal of the Color Me Human Reading Challenge project is to highlight/expand availability of children’s books that feature diverse life experiences. Regarding outcomes, we hope children are not only encouraged to attend such reading sessions…but that these readings will contribute to increased circulation of this type of books and increase frequency of library visits by young readers and their families.
For more information, contact Ruben Carrion at rubenjcarrion@gmail.com or 319-404-2228 or Steven Eilers, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County at 319-234-6811 or at seilers@iastate.edu.