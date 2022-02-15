“Eddie Bowles’s Blues,” a new show at the Hearst Center, opens to the public on Feb. 17 and runs through March 27.
The show explores the life and music of one of Cedar Falls’ first Black residents and beloved blues musician, Eddie Bowles. The Hearst invites the public to an opening reception on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. with student remarks at 5:30 p.m.
Born in 1884, Eddie Bowles learned to play guitar in New Orleans at the birth of jazz and blues. In 1914, he came to Cedar Falls to work as a street paver, and he stayed here for the rest of his life, working in a variety of manual labor jobs and sharing his distinctive style of blues guitar with his many friends. Drawing on recently uncovered recordings, this exhibition celebrates the life and work of one of Cedar Falls’ most unique citizens.
The exhibition was prepared in conjunction with English Senior Seminar students in the UNI Department of Languages & Literatures under the advisement of Prof. Jim O’Loughlin. Support for this project is provided by the Cedar Falls Community Foundation’s Saul and Joan Diamond Arts & History Fund, Humanities Iowa, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Live Music Series: Eddie Bowles Blues Celebration
The public is invited to a series of free live music events in celebration of Bowles, organized by Jim O’Loughlin. Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at the Hearst Center: Screening and discussion of “Getting That Note Out,” a documentary on the Waterloo-based blues guitarist Ethleen Morehead Wright (57 minutes).
Director Francesca Soans leads a post-film discussion; Friday, March 4: Tentative release date for the Best of Eddie Bowles album on a variety of music streaming services (teaser). For links and more information, visit thehearst.org; and Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. at The Octopus on 2205 College St.: Local Blues Showcase featuring the Rush Cleveland Trio and Special Guests (free will donations for this event are encouraged).
Also on view: “Our Town: Reclaiming The Narrative” is on view at the Hearst through March 27. A public reception will be held on Friday, Feb. 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. with remarks by Dr. Lenore Metrick Chen, guest curator for this exhibition, at 5:30 p.m.