CLEAR LAKE — A little more than three weeks prior, Waverly-Shell Rock and Clear Lake boys basketball teams met at the Go-Hawk Gymnasium, and the Lions came away with a 73-40 victory.
On Thursday night, the Go-Hawks braved a late-winter snowstorm to travel into the Lions’ den for a Class 3A Substate 2 semifinal. Their goal was to have a much better result this time around.
In a sense, it was, but it was still heartbreaking for W-SR fans.
Cole Marsh was hotter than a campfire in the first half, leading the Go-Hawks to the lead after three quarters of play. But Clear Lake’s star Carson Toebe found his rhythm in the final frame to pace the Lions to a 50-46 victory to advance to Monday’s substate final.
W-SR head coach Nate Steege said his team had plenty of opportunities to finish the game.
“We played our tails off, we executed really well right up until the end, when we had a couple of breakdowns that cost us,” Steege said, “but honestly, the plays that Toebe made down the stretch, I don’t think we could’ve prevented them anyway. They were some pretty incredible plays by a really good player.
“We had our opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on a couple of things that I thought could have sealed the game for us, but that’s the way it goes. It was not for the lack of effort, it was not for the lack of heart. Those are the things that we’ve talked about all year that are most important to us. I’m just dang proud of our guys right now, and they should be proud of how far they’ve come this season.”
Marsh scored a career-high 34 points on 13-21 from the floor, including 6-12 from 3-point range. He had 22 of them in the first half, when he was 6-8 from long range. But he was left to wonder what could’ve been.
“We were up eight at some point, and obviously we let it slip away from us,” Marsh said. “Obviously, it’s a heartbreak.
“We played our butts off and we fought, but we just couldn’t push through.”
Marsh started his hot streak by hitting all four of his 3-point attempts in the opening 8 minutes, only missing from mid-range to help the Go-Hawks (14-9) build a 14-11 lead after the first quarter. He scored 10 more points in the second period, hitting 4-6 overall and 2-4 from behind the arc, while the Lions (17-5) kept pace to stay within three at the break, 29-26.
Marsh said that coming into Thursday’s game, the Go-Hawks needed to get this victory.
“I thought (the Lions’ defense) was sagging off of me,” he said. “I was just going to shoot and see how it felt, and they went in.”
In the third quarter, Clear Lake adjusted their defensive strategy, having either Toebe or Jagger Schmitt shadow Marsh to cool him off. It worked, as the sophomore forward missed all four of his triple tries but still scored five points in the quarter, including a traditional 3-point play.
“We had a gameplan,” Marsh said. “We were going to space the floor out and get looks for other guys, which definitely we got a little bit. I was going to get a couple of back-cuts, and we got a couple of those as well.”
Meanwhile, Toebe started warming up on the other end. Held to eight points in the first half on 4-10 from the floor, he hit his first two treys in the third. The Lions inched closer to the Go-Hawks after three, 36-34.
In the final frame, Jordan Kruse got on the board with a 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 13 seconds left to extend the lead back to five, and then Marsh scored from the block with 6:26 to play for the 41-34 advantage. Toebe then nailed a fadeaway 3 at 6:07 to cut the gap back to four. A layup by Travaughn Luyobya and another from downtown by Toebe pulled the Lions ahead briefly, 42-41, with 4:30 to go.
Marsh answered with a bucket at the 4:27 mark to retake the lead. However, Meyer made a long-range jumper at 3:43 to put Clear Lake back on top, 45-43.
With 90 seconds to play, Marsh was able to drive to the bucket and get the and-1, with Meyer getting his fifth foul. After the free throw, W-SR had the 46-45 advantage, and it seemed that the Go-Hawks had momentum again.
“I thought we could’ve carried it out,” Marsh said afterwards. “We just couldn’t finish it.”
However, after several fouls to wind down the timer, Toebe was able to get a hoop and the harm with 21.6 seconds left to put the Lions back up, 48-46. Keaton Farmer then missed the front-end of a 1-and-1, and Joe Faber connected on both ends of his with 14.4 to go.
A 3-pointer by Kruse fell short with 3 seconds to play, and though Tucker Jones missed the first of a bonus free throw situation, there was not enough time for the Go-Hawks to do much.
The Go-Hawks finished the contest shooting 17-36 from the floor, 8-20 from 3-point range, while the Lions were 19-42 and 8-22 from the arc.
Toebe led the Lions with 23 points on the night, supported by Meyer with eight before fouling out, and Jett Neuberger scored six. For W-SR, no one other than Marsh scored more than five points.
Steege said the coaching staff knew that Marsh had that type of performance in him.
“To see him step up and do that in the biggest game we’ve played to this point of the season, I was really proud of him,” Steege said. “That’s a good tale of what is to come from him in the future. Only being a sophomore, we’re pretty excited for having him on the team for the next two years.”
He added that while the Go-Hawks were doing a good job of ball distribution, it just wound up in Marsh’s hands at the right time.
“I thought our other guys made some really huge plays,” he said. “They didn’t light up the scoresheet offensively. When we needed some good plays, Cole Hotz had a couple of huge ones, Jordan Kruse nailed a big 3 in an important moment.
“To me, it’s not always how many points they score but the types of points they score, and we got some production out of the guys when we needed them down the stretch.”
However, Marsh believed that a few unforced turnovers late killed the Go-Hawk rhythm.
“It shouldn’t have happened,” he said.
Steege said when the lead was seven, the coaching staff talked about slowing down the pace, and the Go-Hawks had handled the Lions’ pressure defense most of the night.
“We just got sped up and started kicking it around a little bit,” he said. “They hit a couple of 3s, and now, we’re in a one-possession game. We weren’t as patient as we needed to be on the offensive end.
“This is a pretty intense atmosphere. A lot of inexperience on our team, and if nothing else, this is a really good thing for the younger kids to go through.”
After the game, Steege was seen consoling Farmer, who along with Cole Hotz ended their Go-Hawk basketball career with the loss.
“It’s always really tough to replace seniors,” Steege said. “We’ve had a lot of really young kids get valuable experience this year. If nothing else, you can take a moment like this and you hope this is something that makes them hungry and fuels them here in the off-season to get better and put themselves back in this situation like this next year.”
CLEAR LAKE 50, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 46
Waverly-SR…14 15 7 10 — 46
Clear Lake……11 15 8 16 — 50
Waverly-Shell Rock: Cole Marsh 13-21 2-2 34, Cole Hotz 1-4 2-4 5, Tyler Gayer 2-4 0-0 4, Jordan Kruse 1-3 0-0 3, Keaton Farmer 0-3 0-1 0, Clay Draper 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Roose 0-0 0-0 0, Luis Portillo 0-0 0-0 0, totals 17-36 4-7 46.
Clear Lake: Carson Toebe 9-19 1-1 23, Thomas Meyer 3-6 1-2 8, Jett Neuberger 2-3 0-0 6, Cael Stephany 2-3 0-0 5, Travaughn Luyobya 2-4 0-0 4, Joe Faber 0-2 2-2 2, Jager Schmitt 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker Jones 0-0 0-1 0, Titan Schmitt 0-1 0-0 0, totals 19-42 4-6 50.
Three-point goals: WSR 8-20 (Marsh 6-12, Kruse 1-3, Hotz 1-2), CL 8-22 (Toebe 4-12, Neuberger 2-3, Stephany 1-2, Meyer 1-1); Turnovers: WSR 12, CL 11; Fouled out: Meyer, Roose.