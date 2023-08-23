Excessive heat shortened the first day of classes at the Waverly-Shell Rock School District, but it didn’t spoil the excitement of the new school year.
An early lunch was served on Wednesday as school was out at noon.
It is fairly common for the first few days of every school year to be shorter, allowing students and faculty to swap the slow pace of summer for the stepped up schedules of a new school year.
But this fall’s oppressive heat, with temps expected to hit over 100 F, which feel even hotter in the classrooms and hallways of West Cedar and Carey elementaries, where there is no air conditioning, prompted the district to shorten the first day of classes even more and distribute water bottles to students and staff.
Wednesday holds another distinction in the history of the district. It will be the last first day at Carey, Southeast and West Cedar schools as the district continues to construct two new elementaries that will welcome next year’s first-graders and preschoolers for the first time.
W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth says that the district now has approximately 2,300 students, about 10% of whom are open enrolled. This year, a staff of 430, including 194 teachers, will be working to foster a learning environment. Eighteen new teachers have joined the school district.
This year will be one of anticipation of a big transition. In early October, students, staff and preschoolers from Shell Rock Elementary will first tour, then move to North Ridge Elementary, the new school being built off of what used to be Horton Road, which has now been renamed to North Ridge Parkway.
The Shell Rock students, approximately 130 k-through-fourth-graders and 24 pre-schoolers, will be bused to the North Ridge Elementary for the duration of the 2023-24 school year, which will allow time for the renovation of the school building in Shell Rock.
Meanwhile, the students and staff in three Waverly elementaries will stay in place this year and move to the two new locations next year.
The school board will have to decide what to do with the buildings of the old schools. Klamfoth said he had recommended that the district keep Southeast, which is air conditioned and has a fenced off playground, and put up the other two for sale.
“Ideally, we don’t own them any more,” he said. He added that the board is expected to decide on how to proceed with the buildings by Jan. 1, 2024.
“There is a great deal of excitement,” Klamfoth said. “It’s great to have everyone back, we have kids going to the middle school for the first time, we have kids going to the high school for the first time and we have first-graders going to class for the first time.”
He noted that after the excitement of the first couple of weeks for everyone, a routine sets in.
“They assimilate pretty quickly,” he said of the students that go into new school buildings for the first time. “And amazingly, within a couple of weeks, it feels like they have never really left.”
Klamfoth said that for him, this is the 36th first day of school.
“It’s just as exciting as the first one,” he said.