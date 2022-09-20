Don and Joyce Heineman will observe their 60th Wedding Anniversary on September 23rd. Joyce (Hartman) and Don Heineman were married on September 23, 1962 at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Their family includes Janell (Charlie) Levendusky of Oklahoma City, Jeffrey (Katie) Heineman of Marion and Deann (Troy) Ambrosy of Waterloo. They have 7 grandchildren, Joshua (Lauren) Levendusky, Brian (Taylor) Levendusky, Troy (Mariah) Levendusky, Kyle (Liz) Heineman, Kory (Sara) Heineman, and Lauren (Kirk) Moser. One grandchild, Klay Heineman, is deceased. They also have 6 great-grandchildren – Jackson, Rosalie and Valerie Heineman, Izabella Heineman, Tate Moser and Olivia Levendusky and one due in January 2023.
Congratulations may be sent to them at 408 E 6th St. Readlyn, IA 50668.