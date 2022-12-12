Helen Marie Stumme, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at age seventy-eight at St. Vincent Hospital, near her home of Sherwood, Oregon. Born to Claude and Marie (Webster) Block in Sumner, Iowa, Helen graduated from Sumner High School and worked her first job at National Bank of Sumner.

In October of 1963, Helen met Leroy Stumme. The couple married on August 23, 1964. After living in Tripoli for a year, they moved to Monticello, Iowa. In Monticello, they had two children, Lori and Brian.