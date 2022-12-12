Helen Marie Stumme, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at age seventy-eight at St. Vincent Hospital, near her home of Sherwood, Oregon. Born to Claude and Marie (Webster) Block in Sumner, Iowa, Helen graduated from Sumner High School and worked her first job at National Bank of Sumner.
In October of 1963, Helen met Leroy Stumme. The couple married on August 23, 1964. After living in Tripoli for a year, they moved to Monticello, Iowa. In Monticello, they had two children, Lori and Brian.
In 1972, the family moved to Waverly, Iowa where Helen worked at the State Bank of Waverly. She stepped away from her job for a year to help her husband as bookkeeper at Carver Lumber, which they purchased in 1974. Helen then transitioned to a job at the Clerk’s Office in Waverly and took night classes at the AIB College of Business, graduating with honors and an associate degree in paralegal studies.
When the couple became empty nesters, they moved to Nashua and Helen assisted the law firm of Cronin, Cronin and Skilton. Later, Helen worked inside sales at Building Products of Iowa in Waterloo. After retiring from BPI, she moved to Sherwood, Oregon to be closer to her children. In Oregon, she had the opportunity to watch over and bond with her first grandson, Koen, and was able to spend time with her next two grandsons, Henry and Hugo.
Helen is survived by her husband, her son and daughter, and her three grandsons. She loved her family unconditionally and will be sorely missed by all of us. Helen will be remembered by her friends, family and co-workers for her playfulness, selflessness and determination. She wasn’t one to conform to the status quo, always valuing individual spirit and encouraging others to find their own way.
In honor of Helen’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no formal ceremony. Friends and family who wish to say goodbye, share fond memories or express sympathies for her family are encouraged to visit her obituary tribute wall on www.kaisercorson.com.
