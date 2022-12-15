Savage Img 2

Helena Louise Savage, age 89, of New Hampton, Iowa, and previously from Shell Rock, Iowa and Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Helena Louise Wilcox was born December 2, 1933, at home on a farm north of Clarksville, Iowa in Butler County. She was born to Ralph and Edna (Busching) Wilcox and joined a four-year-old brother named Carl. She was baptized by her grandfather, Reverend H. E. Wilcox.