Helena Louise Savage, age 89, of New Hampton, Iowa, and previously from Shell Rock, Iowa and Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Helena Louise Wilcox was born December 2, 1933, at home on a farm north of Clarksville, Iowa in Butler County. She was born to Ralph and Edna (Busching) Wilcox and joined a four-year-old brother named Carl. She was baptized by her grandfather, Reverend H. E. Wilcox.
Church was a big part of her family life. She was confirmed at age 13 (1947). Her school years were at Salem Country School through the sixth grade. She always shared her experiences about learning in a one-room school and occasionally teaching the younger students. She attended all middle school and most of high school at Shell Rock Community Schools, while finishing her senior year at Clarksville Community Schools. Friends and fun were a huge part of those school years for her, especially her childhood group of girlfriends called “The Silly 7”. The Silly 7 and their husbands remained close friends all their lives. Growing up on the farm provided her with warm memories. She enjoyed the morning sunrise, the morning dew, and a walk in the pasture down to the river. She filled her days with helping her mother in the garden, cooking in the kitchen, canning vegetables, and preparing meals for the hired hands and the threshers.
She was united in marriage with Henry Charles Savage on June 14th, 1953, at the Community Church in Clarksville, Iowa. They made their first home in Shell Rock, Iowa. They were blessed with three sons and a daughter. She was known to have said that being a loving and nurturing wife, mother, and grandmother were the most gratifying roles she played in life. Those years were full of homemaking, community service, and church involvement. Her children remember when she was the president of United Methodist Women and served as the adult Sunday school leader for many years. They also recall times when they would jump off the school bus and enter the house to find pies and cinnamon rolls covering the kitchen counters, only to be told not to touch them because they were made for church members.
Helena was employed by Wartburg College in the 1980’s and 90’s as a matron. While at work in the dormitories, she would pick up coins in the halls and say a prayer for the students, calling them “pennies from heaven”. Her work at the college led to Christian motivational speaking for Wartburg’s speaking circuit throughout Northeast Iowa. She found it worthwhile and fulfilling to inspire and make other people laugh. She retired from Wartburg in 1992.
Helena’s love of grandchildren, ongoing friendships, membership in P.E.O., and domestic talents kept her life full. She was so aware of the sweeter things that life had to offer. She was known to have a poem, song, joke or limerick ready at a moment’s notice to entertain (or shock) right until the end.
Helena’s memory is honored by: three children, Jim (Janice) Savage of Waverly, Sara (Damian) Baltes of New Hampton and Stan (Debbie) Savage of Denver; 7 grandchildren, April Conkling, Ryan Maltus, Chris Savage, Amy Hammes, Brianna Baltes, Bryant Baltes and Renae Hansen; nine great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Edna Wilcox; brother, Carl Wilcox; son, Steven Savage and husband, Henry Savage.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Community Methodist Church in Clarksville, with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Helena’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187