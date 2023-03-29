Waverly is trying to become a bird friendly city.
Bird friendly cities are recognized by the state as having a safe environment for birds.
Bird Friendly Iowa is a statewide bird habitat conservation and educational outreach program created by a partnership of Iowa conservation organizations. The program works with communities to support local bird habitats, educate citizens about the importance of birds and healthy ecosystems, and provide public recognition for people who work to benefit area birds.
Bird friendly cities in Iowa include Ames, Cedar Falls, Denver, Fayette, Madrid, Marion, Pleasant Hill, Tripoli and Waterloo. Bird friendly counties include Bremer, Boone, Clay, Clinton, Hardin, Palo Alto, Polk, Story and Winneshiek.
Bremer first achieved bird friendly county status in 2021, and is the only county in the state with two designated bird friendly cities, Denver and Tripoli. 252 species of birds can be found in the county, according to birdfriendlyiowa.org, and 83 of those species are labeled as Species of Greatest Conservation Need.
With the Sweet Marsh Wildlife Area and Wapsipinicon River Greenbelt running through the county, Bremer serves as the centerpiece for the Wapsi River Bird Conservation Area.
Should Waverly succeed in becoming a bird friendly city, it would receive two street signs with the Bird Friendly Iowa emblem, a Bird Friendly Iowa flag that can be flown at a prominent civic location, a certificate of recognition, a page on the Bird Friendly Iowa website celebrating the community’s efforts, a two hour consultation with an expert regarding ideas for improving the bird friendly community, and electronic Bird Friendly Iowa logo that can be used on municipal website and printed materials.
Anyone interested in helping Waverly achieve this status can do so by making a list of bird species they see, either while birding or just on a regular basis.
Community members can then email their lists of birds to acorocran26@wsr.k12.ia.us, aborglum26@wsr.k12.ia.us, or eschneiderman26@wsr.k12.ia.us.
A list of common bird species in Iowa can be found on the city’s website at http://www.waverlyia.com/news/leisure-services/help-make-waverly-a-bird-friendly-city.aspx.