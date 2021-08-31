Bill Hendron will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Wilder Park, Allison.
Hendron is known for his crowd pleasing Old Time Classics.
Individuals and Groups of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of entertainment, including singing, instrumentalist, comedian, or any other talent one wishes to share.
Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilder Park sheltered entertainment stage. A professional PA system, keyboard, microphones, instrumental amplifier and sound system are provided.
Popcorn, maid-rites, hotdogs & a variety of drinks will be available by the Allison Park Board. Everyone in the area is invited to come, watch performers and share in the fun and ambiance at Wilder Park. No charge, bring a lawn chair.
For more information, call Randy Moad at 319-240-2736.