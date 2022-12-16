Denver- The lady Cyclones left no doubt in its rout over Dunkerton Thursday night.
Grace Hennessy broke the 3 minute scoring drought with a deep three to put Denver ahead 3-0.
The Cyclones kept pouring it in the basket, taking an 8-2 lead with 2 minutes left in the first quarter. Hennessy finished the quarter with eight points and Macy Matthias drilled a buzzer beater three to put the Cyclones ahead 15-2.
The Raiders called a timeout down 16-6 early in the second quarter. Dunkerton called another timeout with 2 minutes left in the half down 20-9.
Going into halftime, the Cyclones led 23-11 and Hennessy added three more points in the quarter.
Halfway through the third quarter, the Cyclones kept the offensive pressure up, going on a 10-3 run to start the half to go ahead 33-18. Hennessy and Matthias combined for 26 points at this point, mainly coming from behind the arc.
After three quarters, the Cyclones led 41-18. The Cyclones called a timeout ahead 44-20 with 5:45 left in the game and with just under 2 minutes to play in the game, Denver was in cruise control with a 47-20 lead.
The Cyclones closed out the game with a 48-27 win as Hennessy finished with 18 points and Matthias pitched in 14 for the third win of the season.
Denver will have one more game before Christmas break, next Tuesday at home against AGWSR.
