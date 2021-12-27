Henry J. “Bud” Mennenga, 90, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the son of Jerry and Ella (Ooster) Mennenga on September 18, 1931, in Butler County near Shell Rock, Iowa. He received his education in Shell Rock school graduating from 8th grade. Bud worked with his dad on the farm and for neighbors, also at the local sale barns. In 1952, at age 21, he was drafted into the army. He had basic training in Camp Chaffee, Arkansas. He also had Artillery and Forward Observer Specialty Training. He then received orders to go to Korea. After 17 months in Korea, just before being named a Sergeant, he was brought back to the U.S. and received his discharge papers after the war had ended.
Bud was united in marriage to Marlene Garbes, daughter of Fred and Anna Garbes, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on October 28, 1956. Bud and Marlene were blessed with three children. They enjoyed raising their family on the farm. Bud had a love for horses and enjoyed driving his teams to town and around the countryside. In 1991, they retired from farming and moved to their present home in Clarksville. Although Bud enjoyed the farm life, he found his passion in auctioneering. He graduated from Reisch Auction College, now known as the Worldwide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. He began Mennenga Auction Service in 1962 in Clarksville. After he became an established auctioneer, he was asked to be an instructor at Reisch Auction College, which he did for several years. He also worked at the Aplington and Waverly Sale Barns for many years. He also did order buying for many local farmers.
Bud was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. He was also a member of Clarksville AMVETS. He served on the Clarksville School Board for a few years, during the time the new school was built in 1970. He was a proud member of the Clarksville Nursing Home Board for several years, holding different positions, including President.
Bud was known for his friendly and inviting demeanor. He had a good sense of humor and loved teasing his grandkids. He always had a hug and kiss for the little ones.
Bud passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Elizabeth (Barney) Bales, Jean (Richard) Folkerts, Hinderene (Leslie) VanRaden; one brother; Richard (Peggy) Mennenga; sibling-in-laws, Harold Heeren, Ernest Meyer. Martha (John) Wadey, Albert (Anna) Garbes, Laura (Matt) Franzen, Louise (Harold) Grawe, Dorothy (Albert) Kluiter, Frederick (Delores) Garbes, Harlan (Mary Jane) Garbes, Raymond (Jeanette) Garbes, Caroline (Bud) Eltjes, Carl Garbes, and Ruth Fenneman.
Bud is survived by his loving and caring wife of 65 years, Marlene, of Clarksville, Iowa; three children, Calvin (Linda) Mennenga, of Clarksville, Iowa, Dale (Pat) Mennenga, of Clarksville, Iowa, and Barbara (Rick) Kuper, of Ackley, Iowa; Eight grandchildren, Curt and Chad Mennenga, Krista (Cordt) Holub, Kayla (Eric) Miller, Emily (Zach) Lindaman, Justin, Kody, and Kelsie Kuper; two sisters, Marie Heeren, of Bristow, Iowa, Paulene Meyer, of Allison, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Darlys Mennenga, of Clarksville, Iowa, and Vera Garbes, of Parkersburg, Iowa; and one brother-in-law, Donald Fenneman, of Clarksville, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church with burial at the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family is accepting memorials in Bud’s name and will be directed at a later date.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
