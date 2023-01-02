Trish Wilger

We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times, except for one area — education. Parents got an unprecedented opportunity for an up-close view into the education their children were being provided. Awareness brought about an increased demand from parents for more educational options for their kids, demand that has only grown over time.

In Iowa, we are fortunate to have a governor and legislators who are intent on offering those parents more options. Gov. Kim Reynolds fought hard for her Student First Scholarship program this year. School choice supporters are hopeful that a bill for an even more robust Education Savings Account will be presented during the 2023 session.

Trish Wilger is the executive director of the Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education. This article appeared on Dec. 10 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.