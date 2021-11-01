“Gusties do extraordinary things.”
This statement comes from the website of Gustavus Adolphus College, a private college in Minneapolis that prides itself on positioning its students for success and on the accomplishments of its alumni.
That adage certainly holds true for Waverly native Sam Grace.
On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his graduation from the college in September, Sam became one of the two recipients of a prestigious award called the First Decade Award, given to a male and a female graduate by the alumni association for “early professional achievement.”
Since 1968, the award has been recognizing alumni on the first decade of their graduation based on the quality and the creativity of the endeavor, including “the lasting contribution to the world of ideas and affairs.” He is the first recipient from Waverly to win it.
That aspect of the award, along with the recognition of his peers, sums up Sam’s accomplishment as a choral musician so far.
A visionary and a practitioner, the 32-year-old is the founder and artistic director of a vibrant nonprofit called MPLS (imPulse).
The acronym may be familiar since it is used as an abbreviation for Minneapolis, but it is a fitting play on words for the Minneapolis-based nonprofit, which is ambitious and humble all at once.
It reimagines the choral experience, and “builds choral communities by performing living music, embracing the singer experience, and fostering novel collaborations,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
Its vision statement, summed up in a single sentence, is equally telling. It reads: “A choral experience for every space and community.”
“We are taking music in places where it normally isn’t,” Sam says in a short video posted on the organization’s site.
The idea is to reimagine the notion of choral music, usually performed in spaces like churches and performance centers, and bring it to spaces where people live, work and play, like retirement communities, business offices, and places of popular entertainment like wineries.
The unconventional approach has reaped results and since 2014, when the nonprofit was founded, they have performed in a planetarium, a brewery, and a commercial kitchen, among other venues.
Pairing “interesting spaces with eclectic music,” is another goal of the group.
Further, it aims at providing rich experiences for the artists, which include spending time together and creating a community which starts with their circle but extends to their friends and families and then reaches even further into the texture of the larger community.
HOW SAM STARTED
Sam’s idea to reimagine choral music has gained traction and expression through the formation of the nonprofit and in the work it has been doing in engaging artists and audiences alike through performances, but the roots of that successful venture can be traced to his experiences in Waverly.
The son of Gary and Janet Grace, of Waverly, Sam took full advantage of the opportunities offered by the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District in extra curricular activities, including jazz band, play and music concerts.
His family was his biggest cheerleader.
“It was an interest that my parents were happy to foster and explore with me,” he told Waverly Newspapers in a recent interview.
His paternal grandfather, Richard, who taught music at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, was also an influencer.
Thinking about his formative years, Sam also fondly remembers his teachers, Mark Lehman and Lori Nelson, whose work and influence nurtured his desire to make music his path in life. He also studied piano with Ted and Laurie Reuter.
After graduating from W-SR in 2007, Sam enrolled at Gustavus Adolphus College, where he found a great environment for his ambition and talent.
He then pursued a master’s degree in Choral Conducting at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and as he was wrapping up his studies, he faced a reality many students in music encounter — a scarcity of jobs.
Instead of bemoaning the reality, Sam took it upon himself to create what he had envisioned using his entrepreneurial skills.
That’s how MPLS (imPulse) was conceived and born. The non-profit has grown over the years and evolved into a real-world game changer.
Working artists are paid for their work and the group solicits new work from budding and well known musicians to fulfill its mission. Performers have ranged from eight to 32, depending on the scores.
Sam describes the experience of making MPLS (imPulse) come together as a “dream come true.”
Originality has become synonymous with the nonprofit’s presence. One fitting example of this direction is their call for scores for the March/June 2022 season that reflect “texts by children or outer space,” according to the group’s website.
“We are starting to encounter people who have never experienced choir before,” Sam said.
While MPLS (imPulse) was taking shape, Sam entered the doctoral program at the Indiana University at Bloomington, where he is now wrapping up the last year of studies. His final project for his doctoral work is focused on applying gatekeeping theory to music and exploring “a more ethical model that allows better participation.”
In his 80-page thesis he is seeking answers to these questions:
“Who are the gatekeepers of my profession, and how can we be more responsible stewards about who participates in the work that we do?” he said.
In his quest to make choir “a more tangible experience,” Sam is accompanied and strengthened by his wife, Megan, whom he met in choir in college, and more recently, their 7-month-old son, Emmett.
“Everybody’s priorities changed during the pandemic,” Sam said. “Everyone has been evaluating what their lives mean.”
That experience has only strengthened his conviction to continue to find purpose in teaching.
“Teaching has always been a passion of mine,” he said. “Inspiring new students to enjoy choir in the same way that choir was a gift to me is my way of giving back.”
He said he learned a valuable lesson during the pandemic to pay attention “less on the notoriety and more on the lives of students.”
The isolation and disconnectedness caused by COVID-19 has also brought about affirmations to the mission of MPLS (imPulse) in terms of seeking deeper collaborations with community organizations.
Spoken like a true Gustie, who has found his life’s purpose, and is dedicated to staying the course, Sam said his vision for the future looks like this:
“Moving forward, we will continue to stay focused on building community relationships with communities in the Twin Cities and deepening the relationships that we have developed and engaging new communities in choral art,” he said. “We sing together, and we sing for people in spaces where anybody would feel comfortable.”