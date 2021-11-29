The story of Christmas has been told since times immemorial.
And while the story’s interpretations have proliferated to resonate with audiences around the world, the universal message of its core remains the same — one of awe, wonder and gratitude at the miracle of Christ’s love for humanity.
The first recorded date of celebrating Dec. 25 as Christmas goes back to the first Christian Roman Emperor, Constantine, in A.D. 336, according to media reports. In the years since, the celebration’s essence has remained unchanged — it is a celebration (a mass) of the birth of Christ (hence the name Christ-mas).
At Wartburg College, the Christmas tradition has been re-enacted with a choral performance for 7½ decades, and this year is no exception.
However, it is the culmination of the time-honored tradition as the 2021 event will mark the 75th anniversary of Christmas With Wartburg.
It will take place on Dec. 3, at West Des Moines’ Lutheran Church of Hope and on Dec. 4 and 5 at Neumann Auditorium in Waverly. Tickets are on sale online www.wartburg.edu/christmas.
Fittingly, this year’s theme, “All Creation Sings,” captures the joy of reuniting with the community of singers and instrumentalists after last year’s virtual concert due to the pandemic.
The diamond celebration is the crowning glory of a collaborative creative effort between Wartburg Professor Lee Nelson, who is also the artistic director and executive producer of the performance, and designer Chris Knutsen, who transformed Nelson’s ideas into evocative imagery both in terms of stage design and in terms of the artwork for the program, among other platforms.
Nelson said that the pandemic allowed him to reflect deeply on what this anniversary should be about and in many ways, this year’s performance is an artistic interpretation of that reflection as well as a nod to tradition.
And like the 74 concerts leading up to it, this one is consistent with the very reason why the college started that tradition in the first place.
“It started as a Christmas gift to the community and in many ways it continues to be a Christmas offering for the Cedar Valley,” he said. “It kicks off the holiday season.”
In deference to tradition, some of the pieces that will be performed this year are Christmas carols performed during the first concert in 1947.
A TRADITION OF
CHRISTMAS GIFTS
In essence, the Christmas concert has been a gift to the community. That happened to be the theme of the first concert, which premiered at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, 1947, at what was then Waverly High School Auditorium, now Crosspoint Church.
That first concert featured performers from the college, but also elementary and middle school students from what was then the Waverly School District, according to records.
In 1949, the event moved to the Knights Gymnasium, a new addition at the time. In 1961, it relocated to the Chapel Auditorium, now Neumann Auditorium, where it is held today. (From 1967 to 1968 and from 1976 to 1982 it was moved to the gym, according to the 2021 program.)
The concert has become a staple in Waverly’s cultural history, but its name has evolved over the years.
In 1951, it was called Christmas at Wartburg, and in 1983, for the first time, the name changed to its current signature phrase — Christmas With Wartburg.
Over the years, the concert has been performed in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Des Moines, as well as on campus.
75 YEARS OF
MUSICAL TRADITION
This year’s program is the epitome of appreciation of tradition.
Waverly Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Travis Toliver, along with Rebecca Baird, a 2018 alumna, will be the narrator.
About 350 students will be on stage during the performance and eight ensembles.
In pace with the times, the college has also produced a powerful online memorial to its musical journey over 7½ decades with video interviews, a compelling timeline of images of the programs over the years, a true treasure trove of history and memories. (The timeline can be enjoyed here: https://www.wartburg.edu/cww-history/.)
In an article on the evolution of the program, “Christmas with Wartburg Celebrates 75 years,” author Linda Moeller, a former reporter at Waverly Newspapers and a 1966 alumna, called 2020 the “most challenging year” in the concert’s history.
In it, she sums up the challenges thusly:
“A year ago, restrictions created by a global pandemic made it impossible to stage the college’s 74th consecutive Advent-Christmas concert in the traditional mode,” Moeller writes. “Yet the program continued, brightening a truly bleak midwinter with a video production that brought joy and hope to individuals and communities sequestered by COVID-19. As we gather again in person for the 2021 anniversary concert, we reflect on the generations of students, directors, and administrators who have staged this musical celebration of Christ’s incarnation as a gift to our local communities and the state of Iowa.”
This year’s concert team consists of Dr. Lee Nelson, Christmas with Wartburg Artistic Director Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor conductor; Dr. Craig A. Hancock, Wind Ensemble conductor; Dr. Nicki Bakko Toliver, Castle Singers and St. Elizabeth Chorale conductor; Dr. Karen Black Kantorei and Handbell Choir conductor and organist and Dr. Rebecca Nederhiser Kammerstreicher conductor.
WHAT HAS CHANGED AND WHAT HAS REMAINED CONSTANT
As an homage to the 1947 concert, this year’s production features a Nativity Scene on stage around the Christ candle.
Other points of continuity are the collaboration with Ecker’s Flowers, which donated the poinsettias for the very first event 75 years ago, Nelson said.
One of the main differences is the production of a new 30 feet high and 50 feet wide backdrop of original artwork, which is also featured on the cover of the program.
Another enduring legacy of the concert is the engagement of the audience.
“The audience is very involved, they interact with the performers,” Nelson said.
He said that 90% of the performers are vaccinated and the audience will be required to wear masks.
75 YEARS OF THEMES
Nelson said he started working on Christmas With Wartburg 13 years ago when he joined the faculty.
Each year, he said, he has been coming up with a new theme, and in fact, he has a notebook of ideas and themes he keeps. It largely represents thoughts and references that readings evoke in him.
“I am reading poetry and the Christmas story text that illuminate the Christmas story in different ways,” he said. “I have pages and pages of ideas.”
He said he is not afraid of running out of ideas:
“I am pretty confident we will have themes for years to come,” he said. “Every year, we look at the Christmas story from a different lens.”