If a picture is worth a thousand words, then what’s the worth of a newly built structure purposed to save lives in critical times?
How much is a state-of-the-art emergency department at a critical care rural hospital really valued, beyond the funding budgeted in spreadsheets and annual reports?
The answer, perhaps, is that you can’t put a price tag on what is truly invaluable — human life.
So “priceless” would be one way to say it.
Another would be “life-saving.”
Still another would be a “matter of local pride.”
And in so many ways, as it planned and raised funds for an Emergency Department over the past few years, the Waverly Health Center walked the walk on that very message — area residents deserve a modern emergency facility.
So the hospital leadership and staff, instead of just recognizing the need and putting it off until the next cycle, pressed on with action and make it happen in fairly short order.
On Friday afternoon, dreamers and doers, including board members, donors, town leaders and community members, gathered in front of the Emergency entrance of the Waverly Health Center, on the slightly hilly south side of the hospital to celebrate the opening of the new wing with a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.
It was a moment in time designed to take stock of what had been accomplished.
It was the public affirmation of a lot of work that had been accomplished quietly, by planning, working, experimenting, listening to feedback, imagining and reimagining, and mostly, by putting words into action.
It was also a moment much bigger than the snipping of the ribbon with the oversized scissors that got the attention and the applause.
It was a materialized pledge to the community that every possible care would be taken to provide patient-centered care at a time when it is needed the most.
Those who see the impressive-looking building from afar, and those who happen to need its services, will know firsthand what the space offers in terms of technology and expertise, but for those who never set foot in it, it will be an important peace of mind.
In the 11,325 square feet enclosed here, there are nine rooms — one triage, six exam rooms, and two trauma bays — as well as a new ambulance garage and living quarters for WHC’s emergency management services (EMS) team.
The new ambulance garage, which is attached to the ED, features three bays. The hospital’s EMS employees, who have 24-hour shifts, will now enjoy private quarters between calls while on duty.
Before Mayor Adam Hoffman cut the ribbon on Friday, Heidi Solheim, the interim CEO, praised the efforts of the team and briefly outlined the benefits of the new facility to the community.
“Our emergency department team has been looking forward to their new space for several years,” she said. “The new department enables our staff to care for patients in a space specifically designed to meet the changing needs of emergency medicine.”
Board member Susan Vallem and Chief Nursing Officer Jodi Geerts also spoke, reinforcing the importance of the new building, which will elevate the care for the patients to a new level as the facility will now match the level of commitment of the staff.
As the area communities grew, so did the needs of the emergency department at the hospital, but the evolution of the needs had outpaced the physical space a long time ago.
Comparing the old space to the new is not really fair game, but a few anecdotes shared during the opening made that point clear. Staff knows all the benefits firsthand, but suffice it to say that in the past, decontamination, for instance, was carried out in the parking lot and with a hose, while now there is a designated, state-of-the-art space to handle such emergencies.
During the tour on Friday, Derrick Wygle, the nurse manager, and Nick Nedza, the emergency services manager, who helped Solheim, beamed behind their masks as they explained their portions of the facility to the guests.
As the visitors were soon to find, the new space is designed with the patient and privacy in mind, but also with care and attention to the needs of the nurses, doctors and staff who work there.
Blue is the color of the emergency department lot — other areas of the hospital are also color coded — and there is plenty of light streaming in from the full-sized windows. From the waiting room to the patient rooms to the resting space for the emergency crew and the lunch room, everything to lighten the move.
InVision, a Waterloo architectural firm, laid out the blueprints for the facility. With a sense of pride and professional satisfaction, firm representatives Brian Sanderman, Kindra Christensen and Ivan Valtchev watched quietly as groups of visitors toured the space their company had — pun fully intended — envisioned.
Light and accessibility were among the most admired aspects of the space, as guests experienced the building.
“We didn’t move a single wall,” Solheim, the CEO, said.
That was not a coincidence, but rather, the result of a lot of preliminary work.
In April of 2019, the hospital did a full blown cardboard design of the space in real dimensions in a Nashua warehouse. There, doctors, nurses, staff and visitors were all asked to imagine themselves in that space and provide feedback.
It was an effort that paid off, and the seamless translation of the vision into the of the construction of the real building was a testament to the effort. In essence, everything was in its rightful place from the get-go, and aside from some pandemic-related disruptions of the supply chain, the project went off without a hitch.
The ED is perhaps the most highly visible part of a 30,000-square-foot addition to the southwest side of the hospital.
More is to come in the upgrade of the hospital.
The other portion of the new addition will open in November. It includes a new location for the Christophel Clinic with more exam rooms and a pediatric wing, and a new space for outpatient medical and pain services.
The last phase of the renovation includes a 40,000-square-foot renovation. It is expected to be completed at the end of 2022. The full project is funded through USDA and bank loans, fundraising and hospital reserves.
And just like that, once the guests were gone, the facility filled with purpose and the buzz of humanity at work to save lives.
“We had a very successful move today,” Solheim said.