Community journalism, in my experience, is destined to dive into the worlds of everyday people.
That is its essence, its enduring power.
I know that firsthand, as I have witnessed it, in one form or another, daily for the past 19 years, but in early January, a wonderfully uplifting reminder came my way in the form of a quick note from a mom whose son had caught my attention as an 11-year-old in 2012.
A story in the June 12, 2012, Bremer County Independent, on the top of the community page captures that fleeting moment in time. Headlined “Inquisitive kid stays busy with summer projects,” the story offers a snapshot of local life gifted to me by fate on that Monday prior to that paper’s publication.
The boy, Darin Evans, now Darin Whiteside, was riding his bike at the corner of Second Avenue and Second Street Northeast, and hauling a contraption that seemed to be far too big for him to handle. What made me pause then, and gives me pause now as I review the story and the pictures I then took, is the determined look on the boy’s face.
A task like this, seemingly out of scope of his muscle power, might be something a kid would ask an adult’s help for.
Not Darin.
He had an idea in his mind and all of his energy was focused on how to get through this and reach his destination, his house up the hill.
Fully aware that he had become the subject of my interest, the boy chatted with me as I walked alongside him, and answered my questions with mature politeness, but not for a moment did he get distracted from his task. He went about his business the same way I went about mine. I asked him for his mom’s number so I could obtain her permission and he knew it by heart.
Later when I spoke to Darin’s mom, Amber, she told me:
“He’s a kid like no other…He is always building something.”
Turns out for the past 10 years, Darin has been doing just that – building his inner strength, his mind and his body to become a U.S. Marine.
What happens in the span of a decade in a person’s life, especially in those formative years, is part of the journey that turns a child into an adult, and a boy into a man.
But exactly how this road is traveled and who enables and propels that forward momentum, especially through the hard times, is not always acknowledged.
Darin’s story is an opportunity to do just that — follow the boy’s path to his oath as a Marine, and recognize those who invested themselves in his growth.
A 2019 grad of Waverly-Shell Rock, Darin wrapped up his high school duties on May 17 of that year. Instead of walking down the stage to collect his diploma toss his cap, he followed a path of his own.
On May 20, along with friends, he hopped on a plane heading to San Diego, where he spent the next 14 weeks training to become a Marine.
What carried him through the arduous and rigorous regimen at boot camp is that same determination that shined through his childhood efforts in that one moment in time when his day brushed against mine on that hot June afternoon when he was about to enter sixth grade.
That same reserved politeness he exhibited as a child when we first spoke and a willingness to be helpful, yet focused on what was in front of him, he displayed recently when I caught up with him to learn, at his mother’s suggestion, where fate had taken him.
Now in his third year of a six-year enlistment with the Marines, Darin has achieved the rank of lance corporal and currently is leading a team of three fellow Marines.
“I am better at performing my job than at describing it,” he told me with fitting brevity during a telephone interview.
When he first joined the Marines, Darin said one of the biggest adjustments for him was getting used to the discipline and the demands of the new environment, and of course, missing his mom and home.
“Being away from family was the hardest,” he said.
The learning curve included new skills, new mindset and a greatly appreciated sense of camaraderie, which bonds fellow Marines with one another, creating a tight brotherhood.
Summing up what he has learned in the three years he has been in uniform, he put it like this:
“You learn to treat people with respect and do the right thing even when nobody’s watching,” he said.
Looking back on growing up in Waverly, Darin says he kept to himself in high school and took to fitness, mixed martial arts and wrestling as an outlet for focus, self-esteem and purpose.
He said he owes a debt of gratitude to many for helping him get through school, but especially to Monte Phillips, the AEA 267 school social worker.
“He believed in me a lot when I didn’t believe in myself,” Darin said.
Others who helped along the way were Roger Wilcox, the former principal of the middle school.
“He always looked out for me,” Darin told me.
Among his mentors in that time of his life was Dan McKenzie, the former fire chief, who became Darin’s Big Brother and taught him a lot of skills.
In reflecting on the village it took to raise him from the 11-year-old I encountered by chance to the accomplished Marine he is today, he said, Darin is deeply grateful to his mom.
“She is definitely the one person in my life that put so much work into raising me,” he said.
At 22, he is aware that he is a role model for his cousin, Sam, a first-grader.
“He is really looking up to me,” Darin said.
His dedication to the Marines and his ambition to work for Border Patrol once his enlistment is up are a source of pride for his mom and his older sister, Olivia.
In fact, he is very deliberate about writing down his goals and following up on them. On the list this year are self improvement, gaining a better understanding of how he can help others, keeping his “heart and his head in a good place” and “other work-related stuff.”
“What are you doing with your life if you are not getting better?” he asked rhetorically.
Darin said he recalls his first interview with Waverly Newspapers, and added he wasn’t surprised that he was pictured with his bike.
“I had a lot of bikes,” he said. “I was always riding my bike.”