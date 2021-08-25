It is closed for the season, but dormant as it is during the fall, winter and spring, the Shell Rock Aquatic Center is by far one of the most prominent marks of community building and progress that happened in town this year.
It welcomed guests earlier this summer with a soft opening at first, and later, with a more formal ceremony on July 16.
That event featured a ribbon cutting, and some brief remarks by the mayor, and the two women who had brought the project to fundraising fruition — Corrie Ramige and Casey Reints.
In a typical Shell Rock fashion, the words of the speakers came from the heart, not Google, and even the oversized scissors, kept for ceremonial occasions at local events, were held by the hands of Jan Neal, the 95-year-old matriarch of the pool.
In a town so deeply rooted in community mindedness, fanfare is fake.
The best way to describe it to outsiders is this:
In 1971, when the opening of the first Shell Rock pool was featured in the Sept. 22 edition of the Los Angeles Times, a retired mail carrier came up with this witty phrase to explain to the Times staff writer, Richard T. Cooper, the character of the town.
“We know all about our neighbors,” the carrier, Bruce Hickle, quipped, “and they know all about us. And we like each other anyway.”
If you wonder why the editors at the prestigious paper would send a reporter to Shell Rock, Iowa, for the opening of a community pool in search of a feel-good story, this background, which is common knowledge in town, might provide an insight:
Mrs. Neal, a go-getter housewife, wanted the kids in town, including her two sons, to have a pool so they don’t spend their whole summers on the river.
Instead of just daydreaming, she started doing. She rolled up her sleeves and came up with a heart-tugging way to fundraise — asking for just pennies, she got a pool.
Her efforts and her creativity — and ultimately her success — put Shell Rock, Iowa, on America’s mind.
Mrs. Neal tirelessly wrote to major publications around the country, with a plea that readers send back pennies for her project.
Her passion resonated with many and in short order, the town started reaping a “harvest of pennies,” as the LA Times put it.
From kindergarten classes to servicemen around the globe, including from Vietnam, to autoworkers in Michigan to faith circles, people tried to help.
Donors gave as their means allowed — some just a penny, others $5 or even their whole penny collections, the enthusiasm was unabated.
The savvy Mrs. Neal never missed an opportunity to invite the press, thereby keeping the fundraising on the forefront of the public mind.
On one newsworthy occasion, a New Jersey resident, formerly from Waverly, a Christopher Myers, presented a whole bag of pennies in person to Mrs. Neal.
As her husband, Burle, counted about 7,000 pennies in the family living room one day, Mrs. Neal knew it was a great photo opportunity, so she took advantage of it as well, and the newspaper captured that moment.
Intuitively, she knew how to generate interest, and keep it going with human interest vignettes and stories.
But above all, Mrs. Neal knew how to sustain the momentum and help bring it to a successful completion; not a small task.
With fundraising and grants, eventually it all fell into place.
“‘Pennies for Pool’ Renews a Town,” a headline from The New Hartford Chronicle, dated Aug. 7, 1975, reads.
The campaign was not without its detractors, as some in town felt that the outreach to the nation may have appeared like asking for a handout, but looking back on it from the lens of history, its grassroots resources and its community-wide impact, it is clear that Mrs. Neal proved herself to be a visionary and a doer, a precursor of modern fundraising.
The peak of the glory came in August of 1975.
The moment was recorded for posterity on Aug. 5 with a front page story in the Bremer County Independent.
“Pool Opening a Big Splash at Shell Rock,” the headline read below a 4-column picture of kids jumping into the pool on command.
Then-Congressman Chuck Grassley cut “a giant red ribbon” with the help of then mayor Alan Jacobsen.
July 16, 2021: Recreating a historic photo
That first jump into the pool that happened in 1975 was recreated 46 years later on July 16, when a group of volunteers lined up along the side of the new pool.
It was a delightful nod to the past, perhaps more meaningful to the people who knew the history than to casual onlookers who were unaware of the evolution of the project and its humble beginnings.
You can’t live in a small community and not know its lore, so Mrs. Neal, now 95, and widowed, was the center of this writer’s attention.
Her sons, Randy and Brad, who served as the first lifeguards at the pool in 1975, were there to accompany her.
Randy held his mother as she clipped the red ribbon, an effort that took her almost off balance. However, she managed it with grace.
Later, he even volunteered to make the take the plunge into the pool for old times’ sake.
Mrs. Neal was talkative, engaged and thankful that she had lived long enough to see her legacy continued.
In so many ways, the two women who drove the fundraising efforts for the new aquatic center — Reints and Ramige — were propelled by Mrs. Neal’s example.
Mayor Larry Young had asked them to take charge and they did.
“We knew what we were in for,” Reints said.
Energized by the mayor’s support, they put feelers out in the community to enlist a group of like-thinkers who would bring different perspectives and help root the effort in the community.
One by one, their team came together — moms Jessi Frerick-Frasse and Jennifer Stoltenberg, quickly hopped on board, as did Nici Vannordstrand, a small business owner and a mom. Council members Mike Klinefelter and Jared Krull also joined the group, bringing aboard the expertise they had accumulated in serving on local government.
Once the team was complete, they tirelessly knocked on doors, inspired, cajoled, persuaded, and advocated — all in the name of kids and on behalf of the community — and ultimately, drummed up enough support to make it all happen in a reasonable timeline.
The kickoff for the fundraiser in 2018, timed to coincide with Shell Rock’s signature celebration — the Fourth of July — was a Splash Dash 5K, which raised $1,500, a small step toward the $2.65 million original goal, but a move forward nonetheless.
Many others, whose names are listed in the sidebar, gave — until the $3 million was reached.
THE IMPACT
As soon as it opened, the aquatic center became a magnet for area families during the hot summer weeks, a destination where countless memories were made, and a place of rightful pride for the town.
Besides its obvious purpose, the facility’s most important role in the history of the town is its very presence, and its new iteration from a swimming pool to an aquatic center.
The new name captures the facility’s new features as there is so much more you can do there than swim.
But rarely would a kid ask his mother if they can spend the afternoon at the aquatic center — the kids would want to go to the pool.
As is well known, a swimming pool, like a local school and a local library, adds to the look and feel of the town, enhances the lifestyle of its members and offers a leisurely gathering place where toddlers can dip their toes in the water, older kids can show off their shenanigans at the diving board off the deep end and parents can turn back the clock to their own childhood, awkward as it is to act like a preteen in your early 40s.
It also offers one more casual gathering place besides the ice cream parlor, the bar and the eatery in town, where chatting and chilling go hand in hand and where, under the watchful eyes of the lifeguards, kids grow up fast.
What’s most impressive about the Shell Rock Aquatic Center is that from its inception to its present, it has always been a labor of love for the community.
In so many ways, the July 16 opening was a celebration of Mrs. Neal’s legacy and that is a community treasure.
Here are the numbers measuring the impact in a nutshell:
Since June 4, 12,180 people have visited the pool.
Instructors gave 253 swim lessons; 156 pool passes were purchased with an average of four people per pass. Over 600 memberships were sold.
But beyond the numbers, the impact of having a community pool yields countless benefits to young and old.
One such less visible but equally important lesson about morality revealed itself as Bruce Neal, Mrs. Neal’s son, a veteran, tried to sum up the impact of growing up while his mother was fundraising for the first pool and coming back to Shell Rock to pay homage to the new one 46 years later.
“It instilled in me the responsibility of watching out for other people and be good to other people,” he said.