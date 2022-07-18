The beat went on.
And on.
And on.
That’s another way of echoing Waverly Heritage Days’s 2022 theme, “The Beat Goes On” after a long weekend of high adrenaline activities.
In a nutshell, the celebration didn’t just live up to its name and tradition.
With some new and familiar band lineups, and a spectacular fireworks show, it ramped up the mood of townsfolk and guests alike.
At the same time, such staples as the Saturday morning parade, the pancake flyout breakfast on Sunday and the kids’ activities at Memorial Park, grounded the festival in its roots.
A fitting reflection of the times, this year’s theme built on last year’s “Stronger Together” message after the cancellation of the 2020 celebration.
The 2022 fest was a time of renewal, revelry and reconnecting with the community for organizers, sponsors and the countless volunteers who took part in the festivities.
It was also time for bittersweet goodbyes with the final performance of Vic Ferrari, the beloved band that “lives in the moment.” They performed on Saturday as part of their farewell tour.
Pain and pleasure blend in goodbyes of this nature and the fans were there to feel both in the raw and cheer on the band that had become a household name in town. It was an emotional tribute to 35 years of playing music in over 2,500 shows for the band, and a nod to the memories that were made in Waverly over the 19 years they had played at Heritage Days.
There were also a lot of firsts, some significant for the community, others deeply personal but significant nonetheless.
Among the new musical performances on Saturday evening was a group called Meskwaki Brown Otter Singers (see upcoming piece in Thursday’s paper). The Kris Karr Band and the Schmidt Brothers are also new to the the program but based on the response they received, they are likely to become a staple.
But one story connected the public and the personal for one Waverly family.
At the parade, Waverly’s “almost” fully restored 1921 American LaFrance fire truck made its first appearance leading the fleet of four Waverly fire trucks. The restoration work was handled by Waverly Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Miller and his fellow fireman Jim McKenzie. In a fitting turn of events, just for Heritage Days, the newest addition of the Miller family arrived. His name is Walker James Miller, and he was born on July 7, the son of Jentry and Sophia Miller and the first grandbaby of Kevin and his wife, Kim.
Grand Marshal & Parade Float Awards
This year’s Hall of Famers were the Waverly Municipal Airport, the Rotary Club and Walmart.
The Grand Marshal was Floyd Junker.
As it happens in every parade, businesses and non-profit organizations put a lot of creative effort in showcasing their work, making it difficult for the committee to pick the best.
This year, the Waverly Public Library won first place; CUNA Mutual placed second and the Bremer County Historical Society took third place.
Volunteers, sponsors and organizers
Like any celebratory event, Heritage Days relies on a dedicated group of volunteers, sponsors and organizers to pull together the festivities.
Jess Hamilton, one of the co-chairs, said that over 150 volunteers take part in making sure the festivities run without a hitch. Sometimes these are veteran helpers, but often their ranks are replenished by newcomers.
She added that the volunteers, which include the Heritage Days board, as well as the sponsors, are the heart and soul of the celebration.
“Between security, beer servers, ticket sellers, bingo helpers, art and wine, set up, tear down, I would guess we have around 150 or more,” she said of the volunteers. “We couldn’t do without them.”
She added that a special thank you is due to sponsors who put their money where their heart is, making the event free for all.
“None of this would be free without the monetary contributions,” Hamilton said.
“We cannot thank them enough.”
