Many beautiful, old and remade cars were on display at the Show and Shine Car Show on Friday, July 15, during the Waverly Heritage Days celebration.
Amidst rows of cars that originated in every decade since the 1930s, I spoke to the owners of three cars that stood out in particular.
For Paul Kohls, attending car shows is a sentimental endeavor.
Paul drives a 1972 Ford Bronco in memory of his grandfather, Ray Wilson, the car’s former owner, and the man who gifted it to him.
“He knew I wanted the car, so when he moved up here for my grandma’s health he just handed me the keys,” Paul told Waverly Newspapers.
Wilson had lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Ford Bronco accompanied him and his wife Oleta on many adventures.
“This car’s been towed behind a camper, it’s been to Alaska, it’s been everywhere,” Paul said.
Though the car is fairly old, Paul has left it almost exactly the way that it was, even deciding to leave a side step on the passenger side because that was how his grandmother had gotten in and out of the car.
Paul has taken the car to at least 100 car shows, mostly in Iowa, and several in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area.
A sign posted in front of the car declared that when Paul gets old enough that he can no longer enjoy it:
“One way or another it will stay in the family,” the sign says.
Paul Kohls wasn’t the only person at the show whose car was passed on from a family member.
The oldest car at the show appeared to be a 1932 Ford owned by Bob Droste, who said that he had bought it from a family member at a car show in Morris, Illinois.
His Ford is a Coop that runs a Chevy motor, and stands out with a bright blue paint job. The car was originally built in Colorado.
“It’s a nice little ride,” Droste said. “It stays right in the lane.”
The car has been spruced up a little bit, with Droste showing off an electric key fob that could open the car’s doors, roll down the window, and even open the trunk.
Despite the age of the car, Droste noted that he didn’t buy it to sit around in a garage and collect dust. If you keep your eyes open, you might be lucky enough to see him drive it around town.
So too, might you be lucky enough to spot Gordy and Dianne Howe’s 1942 Chevy pick-up, which originally started as a World War II firetruck in Tarrytown, New York.
The car was reborn in 2016 with a new 1979 Chevy pick-up frame, and new paint job. Gordy takes pride in the fact that he rebuilt the car himself, with only the new paint job being done by an auto body store.
“I take it to shows, come up and cruise and drive it around,” Howe said.
The Howes noted that they hadn’t planned their trip to the Show and Shine Car Show long in advance.
“We didn’t know about it until 2 o’clock this afternoon,” Gordy said.
Like Bob Droste and his 1932 Ford, Gordy has no qualms about driving his 1942 Chevy to more than just car shows.
“I didn’t build it to look at it,” he said.