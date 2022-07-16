A historic celebration of the Rock Island Railroad, reconstruction of the Farmers Exchange and Co-op area of South Riverside Park, and a railroad history presentation, will take place on Wednesday, July 20, 6 p.m. with the formal program at 6:30 p. m.
Sponsored by the Ira Sturdevant House (National Register of Historic Places), historian and southwest Waverly native, Rick W. Sturdevant, Ph.D., will share the colorful history of the area in a presentation at the historic Farmers Exchange Building on the corner of First Street S.W. and Second Avenue S.W., starting at 6p.m. with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.
Wartburg College graduate and former Waverly Historic Preservation Commission Intern, Zachary Brunkhorst, did the research and graphic design of the new historic signs and has designed several more, if funding becomes available to have them made. Donations toward this or the Sturdevant House renovation projects can be made at the event. He also created smaller posters housed inside the Farmers Exchange Building, of the co-op and exchange histories.
Residents are asked to bring their stories of the area, and possibly be recorded for use on the city’s historic preservation webpage, which can be reached with a QR Code, via smart phone or tablet, for more information.
Listen to and exchange stories of the Rock Island Railroad and this historic First Street SW area.
Travel down the street to tour the Ira and Asenath Sturdevant Historical House at 502 1st. St. S.W., then check out the new Green Bridge Memorial and Stereoscope project in South Riverside Park. Refreshments will be served.
The Ira Sturdevant Historical House will be open Saturday after the Waverly Heritage Days parade and Sunday 2-4 p.m., Wednesday 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.