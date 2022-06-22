Here I am, reflecting on the past four years of my high school journey that has broken me, healed me, made me cry, laugh, and smile.
In May I graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and now I'm an intern at Waverly Newspapers. As befitting a cub reporter, my editor asked me to reflect on high school as I contemplate my future. The summertime is a time to learn and grow before taking the next step in education.
My experience with high school was typical at first, but slowly turned into an emotional experience. Freshman year was full of crippling embarrassment, as per usual. Sophomore year came rolling around and my high school experience was cut short due to my fear of Covid-19, as well as my own personal choice to not go back to in-person school until the middle of junior year.
Covid did, in fact, have a large impact on the way that I proceeded with work, socialization, and daily manners. This experience left me with little to no social interaction and the isolation that I forced upon myself due to the circumstances. Online school cured my fear of contracting Covid from school, but it created anxiety as well as extreme sorrow that I experienced as I sat at home, alone. I learned a lot about myself, about the world, and about other people.
I then came back to school for the rest of my junior year, and it was not short-handed with the occasional teenage shenanigan. One specific incident included spraining my ankle by hopping over a fence a week before prom (how dare I!).
Junior year came to an end, with the future in sight. Senior year started up, and it included multiple art and English classes that concluded the final melancholy moments of high school perfectly.
The art room became my calming bliss in this hectic world, and the English classes grounded me and allowed me to gain my confident social skills once again.
Graduating in a time like this, with the world buzzing and high expectations, is stressful and emotional. No one can tell you what is next, no one can set up the future for you. You feel scared to continue to move on, and as you see the world move beyond you, there’s a dark feeling that sinks in. No longer are we the children who will carry our backpacks and lunchboxes into the school doors, waving our parents goodbye. But rather, we are the adults who will be tested in our future, the adults who we once hoped to be.
Graduating this year feels as though we are entering our adult world in one of the most difficult times to be an adult. When I was little, I always hoped that I would know who I was as a person when it was my time to graduate. Here I sit, graduated, with my diploma, feeling confused. But I am ready to be shaped by what the world decides to throw at me.
In my childhood I always wanted to pursue art. I was discouraged by adults and fellow classmates who told me I would make no money from art. I decided that it was best for myself to do something that I was passionate about. So I made my first adult decision. This fall, I will be majoring in Art Studio at the University of Northern Iowa.