The stakes of the steaks were high.
And the eighth-graders in Mrs. Kristie Kuhse Family and Consumer Science class knew that up front.
So when they thought of ways to create, market and cook beef for a competition through the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, the organization focused on teaching youth about the “breadth and global significance of agriculture,” they understood the challenge.
Inspired by the class, and empowered by the resources and the creative freedom afforded to them by their teacher, the Waverly-Shell Rock middle schoolers rolled up their sleeves.
The result looks like this:
They made a clean sweep.
Three of their teams took the top three spots in the competition in the middle school category of the High Steaks!Beef Marketing Competition, which is conducted by the IALF in partnership with the Iowa Beef Industry Council.
This is the first time in the school’s history when all three places in the middle school category were claimed by W-SR students, Mrs. Kuhse said.
The first prize went to Deep Dish Dining, a project for an eatery created by Linde Hubbard, Lauren Gade and Lizzy Frazell. Second place went to Laney Dirkson and Bella Michael, who created Crispy Beef Coconut Pancakes, where students innovated dishes with a combination of crispy beef pieces and pancakes. And third place went to Autumn Sorenson and Kennedy Backer, who came up with Gremlin Goulash, a business to make and market beef goulash.
Mrs. Kuhse said that the winning entries will also bring some prize money for the school, which is going to go back into funding class projects, but it also will pay for a lunch celebration during which all the students in the class will be treated to a catered beef meal.
Organizers received 50 entries in the elementary, middle school and high school divisions this year, according to a press release by the foundation.
“This competition provides an opportunity for Iowa’s teachers to bring agriculture into their classrooms, incorporating it into subjects they’re already teaching about like math, social studies, language arts, and science,” Kelly Foss, executive director of the IALF said in a press release. “This is a fun and experiential way teachers can engage their students while also learning about beef production in Iowa.”
For the eighth-graders, the thrill of winning recognition among their peers was a fitting affirmation for a job well done, but the idea of planning a beef lunch for the class held a more tangible and tasty outcome.
“We are excited about that,” Lizzy said, noting that they would choose to order from Culver’s in Cedar Falls for the occasion.
Thinking through what they learned during and after their project, including as a result of the recognition, the students mentioned researching nutritional benefits, food safety, developing a marketing plan with a specific audience in mind, visualizing the outcome of the project and developing a website.
The benefits of the class, however, do not end with the completion of the project.
On Friday, two buses of eighth-graders traveled to area farms to learn firsthand where food comes from. The trip was sponsored by a grant from Midwest Dairy.
First, they headed to the Whistling Thistle Farmstead, at 905 S Cherry St. in Shell Rock where they were met by owners Stephen and Nellie Kraus. The students were thrilled to see how veggies are grown and somewhat surprised to find out how many edible plants, including berries, grow in the wild.
The students’ next step was New Day Dairy, at 31000 175th St. in Clarksville, where owners Dan and Lynn Bolin showed them the calves and the cows and explained how the calves are named.
Back at the school after the farm visits, the students were full of energy, which can be expected after an adventure-filled day outdoors when the sun was gentle and the wind was silent.
“I ordered the sun,” Mrs. Kuhse quipped.
Since this is the eighth-graders’ last year in middle school, every experience, including the class projects, and not just the ones that lead to awards, takes on a special significance.
Even though high school and post-graduation opportunities are relatively far off for the 14-year-olds and they have some time before picking a career path, as a result of the beef-related project at least a couple seemed interested in marketing as a future profession.
“It was enjoyable to learn and do something as a career path,” Lizzy said.
For Linde, however, it was as much about the interest in the project as it was about camaraderie.
“I liked working with my friends,” she said.