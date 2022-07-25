Summer is in full swing and there are many things that make Iowa summers so great. From hitting the trails to cooling off at the public pool to attending farmers markets, county fairs and other events – there is no shortage of things to do. Even in smaller, more rural communities across the state, there is a desire to offer opportunities that bring people together and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. And in fact, research suggests that a higher quality of life points to greater economic health for a community overall.

New research highlighted in an article by the Brookings Institution shows that in smaller midwestern communities, amenities like arts and culture and recreation combined with strong community services (e.g., public schools, access to child care) contribute more to the local economy than traditional business-oriented methods (e.g., lower taxes, business incentives). The data highlights micropolitan areas with a city and area population of 10,000-50,000 and concludes that, “Smaller places with a higher quality of life experienced both higher employment and population growth than similarly situated communities, including those that rank high by traditional economic competitiveness measures.”