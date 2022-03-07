Monday kicked off the start of the three-week filing period for candidates in the June 7 primaries and the Nov. 8 general election, and among the first to file was Dewey Hildebrandt.
The current chairperson of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors who represents District 3, Hildebrandt was planning on wrapping up the remainder of his four-year term, which as of Monday, amounted to two years and nine months.
However, under a new map for supervisor districts, which is revised every 10 years based on the respective Census numbers, the boundaries of the current three districts in the county have changed, putting Hildebrandt, and his fellow supervisor, Tim Neil, in District 3.
Hildebrandt now represents the current District 3, and Neil, District 2, but the new boundaries leave an open seat in District 2, since Neil lives just a couple of miles into the newly created District 3.
Hildebrandt had said all along he plans to run for the redrawn District 3 seat, and on Monday morning, became the first candidate to file papers at the Bremer County Auditor’s Office.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, eight township offices had candidates file as well: Brenda Meyer for Franklin Township Clerk, Eric Foelske for Jefferson Township Trustee, Ronald Zelle for Washington Township Trustee, Jade Heine for Warren Township Clerk, Brenda Feldt to Jefferson Township Clerk, David Joachim for Washington Township Clerk, Christa Jordan for Leroy Twp Clerk, and Dean Buhr for Dayton Township Clerk.
Later in the day, the Board of Supervisors approved Plan 2, which is the final version of the district boundaries.
The supervisors had rejected the first version of the plan on Feb. 7, citing “geographic imbalance,” but upon review, the Legislative Services Agency disagreed with the rationale offered by the board.
“The LSA rejects as inconsistent with Iowa law the implication from the resolution that compactness should be granted greater consideration than population equality,” the agency said in a Feb. 18 response.
On Monday, Hildebrandt said that he is running for office because he wants to finish the work he had been doing and expected to continue to do for the remainder of his term.
“I feel there is significant unfinished business,” he said.
As accomplishments so far, he listed the road program, which had picked up speed since he joined the board; the continued focus on mental health services and the partnerships he had helped build with other counties; as well as the ongoing developments with Emergency Medical Services, which have been declared “essential services” in the county, but the structures to fund and deliver them are still in the making.
“The mental health services is near and dear to my heart,” Hildebrandt said, noting his impact on the others as well.
He added the continuing work with the local options sales tax, which would need to be addressed soon, as well as the Bremer County Fair, which is expected to relocate to its new site in the next couple of years.
Neil, his colleague, told Waverly Newspapers he is not going to relocate to the new District 2, as uprooting himself from the residence he had lived in for decades is not a viable option for his family.
“I have been doing a lot of soul searching,” Neil said.
He added that the new districts put him and his colleague in an awkward position.
“We are friends,” he said.
For his part, Hildebrandt said he plans to stay focused on representing the district.
“Now would not be a good time to retire,” he said. “There is a lot of unfinished work to be done. There are a lot of challenges there, and that’s got to be figured out one way or another.”