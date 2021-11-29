On Cyber Monday, Rep. Ashley Hinson stopped in Waverly for a tour of local businesses, as part of her fourth tour of the 1st Congressional District.
The goal of the visit was to reconnect with local businesses and listened to their successes and concerns. Hinson came to Waverly for the first time in 2020, during her campaign, alongside Sen. Chuck Grassley, who campaigned on her behalf.
During her first visit as an elected official, she met with Waverly city leaders and with representatives, and toured Retrieving Freedom, the local non-profit dedicated to training service dogs for veterans and autistic children.
Then and now, during her third visit to town, Hinson was welcomed by Waverly mayor, Adam Hoffman, and Chamber Executive Director Travis Toliver.
Shortly after her 11:30 a.m. arrival at the chamber office, Hinson chatted with Mayor Hoffman who handed her a summary of the economic indicators in Bremer County for the third quarter, listed on the City of Waverly’s economic development page at http://www.waverlyia.com/news/economic-development/economic-indicators-for-3rd-quarter-2021.aspx.
A Hawkeyes stocking cap worn by the mayor prompted a casual conversation about the “wave,” known as the “best new tradition in college football” by national media, in which football fans, coaches and officials at Kinnick Stadium wave at the kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
It is in this anecdotal exchange that the congresswoman learned that one of the biggest local supporters of the hospital, Steve “Dukie” Corson, lives in town.
The mayor told Hinson that Corson, a former funeral director, focused on fundraising “for the kids” and explained that during the annual tournament Corson hosts, called Dukie’s One Eye Open, entrants are asked to golf with patches over one eye, if they wished, as a sign of solidarity with Dukie.
Since 2018, when the fundraiser was launched, Corson has raised over $275,000.
“I am honored that the mayor mentioned me,” Corson told Waverly Newspapers when he heard that his generosity was a subject of conversation with the congresswoman. “I am in awe that this would come up, I am one of these guys who is under the radar and I am honored and kind of speechless, really, that this would come up.”
In the spirit of the season and Waverly’s proverbial hospitality, Toliver, the Chamber director, gifted Hinson with a souvenir Christmas ornament, a first for the chamber, and a mug.
Toliver said that the businesses in town have weathered the pandemic well, with only two closing down and eight new ones opening.
Hinson, her staffers and hosts then headed to Thompson Shoes, at 113 E. Bremer Ave., a longstanding family business in town.
There, after browsing the shelves briefly, Hinson bought a pair of shoes as a Christmas gift.
Then the group headed to two relatively new businesses on the west side of the river — the atmospheric Get Roasted, the only locally owned coffee place in town, and the top-notch Bremer Brewing Company, which officially opened earlier this month.
“I bought the last growler,” the mayor had told Hinson earlier to chuckles, in reference to the brewery.
At Get Roasted the mayor and Hinson enjoyed a Mayor’s macchiato, a regular caramel macchiato, Hoffman’s favorite.
“A good coffee boost,” Hinson later said, referring to the midday picker upper.
At the brewery, the congresswoman got a private tour from owner James Heine, but for working folk, it was too early in the day for tasting the homemade brews.
Hinson later told the paper that she was impressed by the partnership between the two businesses as the brewery is now making a coffee-tasting beer.
“It is neat to see how a main street is not just surviving but thriving, especially coming out of the pandemic,” she said.
After a tour of the two businesses, the congresswoman visited the Essence medical spa, at 99 E. Bremer Ave. owned by Kerri VanEe, and Root, the vegan cosmetics store at 100 E. Bremer Ave. established by Krista Dolash.
Hinson was impressed by Root’s footprint, which reaches to Puerto Rico and India, among other places.
Asked about the upcoming race in 2022, she said she is focused on doing her job, which is to represent the people who sent her to Washington for the 1st Congressional District.
With the ‘21 decennial redistricting map, which was officially adopted earlier this month, Hinson will run for a second term for the 2nd Congressional District, where Waverly falls, in the 2022 election.
The new district largely overlaps with the current 1st Congressional District, but adds a few counties, mostly taken from the still current 4th District, including the neighboring Butler County.
In the ‘22 race, Hinson, a former TV journalist, will face Democratic State Sen. Liz Mathis, of Hiawatha, also a former TV journalist and anchor.
Hinson said that currently, she is focused on listening to the concerns of small businesses, and as a co-sponsor of the recent Main Street Tax Certainty Act, her goal is to ensure that small businesses are not burdened with more taxes.
“I am standing up for rural America and the taxpayers,” she said in a telephone interview with Waverly Newspapers after her visit. “I am standing up for safety and security. I keep doing that for the people who sent me there. It’s important to get out there and support small businesses.”
Mayor Hoffman said Hinson praised what she saw in town.
“She was impressed with the vitality of the downtown business district,” he said.
“Looking at the indicators and in later discussion, we are on a rebound, but we are still in a pandemic, no doubt.”