On May 14, the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission presented the Waverly Historic Preservation Award to Rod and Bonnie Drenkow for their amazing working on their historic home at 203 6th Street NW her in Waverly. To be eligible for a Waverly Historic Preservation Award, a property must be at least fifty years old and within Waverly’s city limits. The property may be used for either residential purposes or non-residential purposes. The award is given either in recognition of work undertaken in the last three years or to honor a long-standing commitment to preservation. Waverly Historical Preservation Awards are determined by evaluating whether there have been building improvements made with regard to sensitive restoration or original design, or there have been new additions in keeping with the original structure and setting, or there has been adaptive reuse of a building that preserves the original architectural character, or maintaining or restoring historic paint color scheme, or maintaining or restoring historic landscape design that displays an effort to preserve the original landscape character and setting of a building.
This wonderful Queen Anne Style Gable-Front and Wing house form was built in 1890 by Mr. Frank Woodring for his new wife Mamie Burrington, in what was known as the Le Forest Park or LeValley Reservation. It was later owned by Mr. Fred Hagemann, who practice law in Waverly, was county superintendent of schools, served as president of the Waverly library board which was responsible for securing funding for Waverly’s Carnegie Library, and served two terms in the Iowa Senate. Since owning the home, the Drenkows have added to the western side of the house, while seamlessly maintaining the historic construction and appearance of the home. Additionally, the Drenkows restored the home to more of its original condition, such as re-opening the beautiful wrap-around porch on the east side of the home. Finally, the Drenkows restored the landscaping by cutting down at least fifteen trees, which had overtaken much of the exterior of the property and restored the property with a pristine lawn by adding decorative landscaping and a back patio, on the north side, that compliments the historical architecture of the home.
For their tireless work and commitment to preserving their wonderful home, the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission was pleased to present this well-deserved award to Rod and Bonnie Drenkow.
Darius P. Robinson, Waverly Historic Preservation Commission