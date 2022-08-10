The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission presented a 2022 Historic Preservation Award to Marvin and Catherine Orth for the sensitive restoration of their beautiful home at 323 3rd Avenue NE, in a neighborhood that was once known as Russell Court or Russell Hill.

Research suggests that the oldest part of the house was constructed from Waverly’s original fire house. The two-story frame structure was built in 1883 when Waverly organized its fire department and appropriated $1200 for an engine house. In 1911 the City built a new brick City Hall/fire station and sold the engine house to Charles H. Russell for $150. He moved it from its location just south of the current Civic Center to his property on a bluff overlooking the river at the north end of 4th Street NE (then Court Street), where he planned to “make a modern residence of it.”