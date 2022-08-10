The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission presented a 2022 Historic Preservation Award to Marvin and Catherine Orth for the sensitive restoration of their beautiful home at 323 3rd Avenue NE, in a neighborhood that was once known as Russell Court or Russell Hill.
Research suggests that the oldest part of the house was constructed from Waverly’s original fire house. The two-story frame structure was built in 1883 when Waverly organized its fire department and appropriated $1200 for an engine house. In 1911 the City built a new brick City Hall/fire station and sold the engine house to Charles H. Russell for $150. He moved it from its location just south of the current Civic Center to his property on a bluff overlooking the river at the north end of 4th Street NE (then Court Street), where he planned to “make a modern residence of it.”
Mr. Russell, a general contractor who built many prominent structures in Waverly, placed the building on its new lot with the long side facing the street, added a two-story porch across the front, and remodeled the interior with elegant Craftsman details. He connected his hilltop property to the City water and sewer systems, and began laying out future building sites with the help of a landscape gardener. In 1920 the plat for the C.H. Russell Addition, consisting of nine lots, was approved by the City. The newspapers suggested the area had “some of the finest building sites imaginable” and “they ought to be covered with modern residences and pretty lawns and driveways.”
When the Orths purchased the property in 2002, they began an extensive restoration. The deteriorating stucco could not be reproduced; cedar siding was chosen to replace it. During the repairs, square nails were found that help to verify the 1883 construction date. Energy-efficient glass was installed in the original window frames when possible or in made-to-match new frames when necessary.
Marvin and Catherine enlarged the home by expanding the original kitchen and adding a bedroom and bath on the main level. That process incorporated some original windows and preserved a bank of original cabinets in the kitchen. Two decks and a pergola were added. The flowerbeds around the house contain varieties of plants that may have grown in the original Russell Court neighborhood 100 years ago.
Exterior paint colors were chosen from historic color palettes: shades of ochre for the porch pillars and foundation, and plum for the trim. A combination of those colors accents the architectural detailing at the roofline.
Waverly’s Historic Preservation Commission is pleased to recognize Marvin and Catherine Orth for their efforts in preserving and maintaining this historic structure.
To nominate a property (yours or someone else’s) for a preservation award, please use this link to access the criteria and nomination form: www.waverlyia.com/HPAward